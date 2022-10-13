Wicksburg, Providence split in junior high basketball action

Wicksburg defeated Providence Christian 38-23 in junior high girls basketball action Thursday.
Chloe Joyner and Jaylin Sanders scored nine points each to lead Wicksburg. Claire Bennett and Isabella Serrato added six points each.
For PCS, Laura Faulk had five points and six rebounds and Raegan Elmore also had five points. Reese Colbert and Abby Bancroft both added four points with Colbert also earning seven steals and Bancroft six steals.
Providence Christian boys 46, Wicksburg 16: Logan Hagler scored 14 points and Nate Childers 11 to lead Providence Christian to the win over Wicksburg.