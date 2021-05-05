Wicksburg Skeet Team takes aim at national championships

“He is the president of the Fort Rucker Skeet Club, so when we started our team we were looking for a place to practice and he has taken all of these kids and just really worked with them and is proud to have them out there,” Joanna said.

“He sees them as the future of the sport. He’s making sure they know not only the sport, but the mental aspect of the sport and knowing how to compete at that level.”

Williams agrees Aaron has meant a lot to the program.

“It’s amazing how much he’s helped us,” Williams said of Aaron. “I feel like I definitely wouldn’t be where I am today without him.”

The team will continue to practice regularly in preparations for the national event.

“It’s crazy,” Seymour said of the opportunity. “I’m really nervous and just hope we do good. I know we can.”

Going to the nationals will be expensive for the team, though there will be some funding from 4-H.

“We’re going to figure out a way to get there,” Joanna said. “4-H gives us $2,000, but out of that $2,000 they say you’ve got to buy your jerseys, pay your entry fees and what’s left over your kids can use for room and board out there.