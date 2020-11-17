Wicksburg softball duo ink JUCO scholarships

WICKSBURG - Tori Hobbs and Morgan Roden have been friends since the sixth grade.
As friends do together, the two Wicksburg softball seniors shared the spotlight Tuesday at the Wicksburg library, signing college scholarships to two different colleges.
Hobbs, a utility defensive player with main emphasis on the outfield, signed with Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia. Roden, a multi-position player at Wicksburg, but mainly a catcher, inked with Gulf Coast Community College of Panama City.
The two become the sixth and seventh players from Wicksburg’s 2019 Class 3A state runner-up team to sign to play college ball. Another junior has committed to play college softball and a ninth is getting college interest.
“Both of these kids played since they were real young on the varsity and JV level,” Wicksburg head coach Nathan Rainey said. “Tori has played since the eighth grade and Morgan since the seventh grade, so they have been competing at a high level for a long time.”
Though she has another year left at Wicksburg, Roden was already pumped about playing at the college level.
“It is exciting,” Roden said after signing. “I have looked forward to this day and I am so excited to see what the next level brings.”
Hobbs felt blessed by the opportunity to play at the college level.
“It is such a blessing,” Hobbs said. “I never thought this day was come. I grew up and had to face adversity the last few years, so to be able to sign at the next level is a blessing.”
The two players made their college choice partly because of location, but in different ways.
When asked about what attracted to her about Gulf Coast of Panama City, Roden honestly and quickly answered, “The beach,” before adding that Commodore head coach Scott Thomas was also a factor in her decision.
“The coach is great,” Roden said. “He is a great guy and a good coach.”
Location was also among Hobbs’ factors in her decision-making process of selecting LBW in Andalusia, roughly an hour from Wicksburg.
“It is a perfect amount away from home, but I still can come back on weekends if I need to,” Hobbs said. “I have family there. I like their coach (Kaitlynn Wiggins) and their campus. I feel I will grow a lot there.”
During Wicksburg’s state-tournament run in 2019, Roden hit .369 with 21 runs batted in and was a defensive specialist behind the plate, throwing out several runners at state.
“My arm is a great asset to the team and also being able to block the ball, but especially calming down by pitchers when they are frustrated,” Roden said of her strengths at catcher.
Hobbs’ strength is also on defense where she is mainly an outfielder, though she played infield positions too.
“I feel I can read the ball better there,” Hobbs said of outfield. “I have played third base in the past and it is just a faster reaction at third than outfield. In the outfield, I have time to judge the ball and react.”
Rainey said he is glad to have the two players on his roster.
“Tori is a utility player for us as she has played some left field and some infield,” Rainey said. “She does a good job with multiple roles to the best of her abilities. She is really good on defense and her bat has come around the last couple of years.”
Rainey adds Hobbs is a well-rounded athlete who also plays basketball and volleyball and is also a strong leader.
“She has a leadership mentality with great ideas about team building stuff we were trying to do,” Rainey said. “She gives us input on some things that we used that we hadn’t thought about.”
The Panther coach said Roden is a strong presence behind the plate and is also a weapon offensively on the base paths.
“She is really strong behind the plate,” Rainey said. “She has a strong arm and is good defensively (blocking pitches). She is also good at running the bases.”
Both players said they were thrilled at being able to sign together on Tuesday.
“She is my favorite person, my favorite teammate,” Roden said of Hobbs. “She brings me joy and it is exciting to share this with her and see her exceed.”
Hobbs was equally complimentary of her friend.
“I am thankful to share it with Morgan,” Hobbs said. “She is a great person and I am so thankful to be able watch and witness her grow on the field and chase her dream and goals.”
While the two share a lot in common, including signing together, there was one difference.
“I am not really a big fan of the beach,” Hobbs said. “I would prefer to be at the lake, so she can have her beach and my beach too.”
