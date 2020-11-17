Wicksburg softball duo ink JUCO scholarships

Hobbs’ strength is also on defense where she is mainly an outfielder, though she played infield positions too.

“I feel I can read the ball better there,” Hobbs said of outfield. “I have played third base in the past and it is just a faster reaction at third than outfield. In the outfield, I have time to judge the ball and react.”

Rainey said he is glad to have the two players on his roster.

“Tori is a utility player for us as she has played some left field and some infield,” Rainey said. “She does a good job with multiple roles to the best of her abilities. She is really good on defense and her bat has come around the last couple of years.”

Rainey adds Hobbs is a well-rounded athlete who also plays basketball and volleyball and is also a strong leader.

“She has a leadership mentality with great ideas about team building stuff we were trying to do,” Rainey said. “She gives us input on some things that we used that we hadn’t thought about.”

The Panther coach said Roden is a strong presence behind the plate and is also a weapon offensively on the base paths.