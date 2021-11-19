Wicksburg softball duo sign college scholarships

“It was an absolute honor and a blessing,” White said. “I am so thankful to be here now. It feels amazing to further my career at West Point.”

“It was like a blessing actually,” Cox said. “I have had trouble getting offers from places and it was frustrating at times, but it feels great to be a Boll Weevil.”

White said she began considering attending the Army four years ago thanks to her older brother Seth, a 2019 Wicksburg graduate.

“It was about the eighth grade (when I got serious about Army),” White said. “My brother was starting his application process for West Point and the Naval Academy and watching him go through that process and learning about the Academy and what it stood for really got me interested. He inspired me to look into the academies. It went from there.”

White added her initial thoughts were mainly on just attending the Academy. She began to have interest in softball, eventually attending several softball camps at West Point.

“At first, I wanted to go to serve and that was the starting plan then softball came into it,” White said. “I started talking to their coach in the eighth grade. I just fell in love with their program, their coaching and how they run things up there.”