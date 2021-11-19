Wicksburg softball duo sign college scholarships

Wicksburg softball standout Ashton White had plans for college mostly figured out for some time.
Kara Cox, a Panther teammate, didn’t know her plans until late.
Ultimately, both Wicksburg stars landed in college softball, one 1,136 miles away, the other roughly 15 miles down the road.
The two signed letter of intents Friday at the Wicksburg gym in front of family and friends. White inked to attend and play softball with the United States Army in West Point, N.Y., while Cox signed to play softball and attend school at nearby Enterprise State Community College.
The two, the lone seniors on this year’s Wicksburg softball team, have been an integral part of the Panther program as starters since their seventh grade season. Both have made more than 230 career starts. The two are the ninth and 10th players from Wicksburg’s 2019 state runner-up team to sign for college softball in the last three years.
“Both have been five-year starters and will be six (year starters) with their senior season,” Wicksburg head coach Nathan Rainey said. “They have both been instrumental in the success of our program.”
White plays third and first base and Cox centerfield and shortstop for the Panthers.
Both players called signing a “blessing.”
“It was an absolute honor and a blessing,” White said. “I am so thankful to be here now. It feels amazing to further my career at West Point.”
“It was like a blessing actually,” Cox said. “I have had trouble getting offers from places and it was frustrating at times, but it feels great to be a Boll Weevil.”
White said she began considering attending the Army four years ago thanks to her older brother Seth, a 2019 Wicksburg graduate.
“It was about the eighth grade (when I got serious about Army),” White said. “My brother was starting his application process for West Point and the Naval Academy and watching him go through that process and learning about the Academy and what it stood for really got me interested. He inspired me to look into the academies. It went from there.”
White added her initial thoughts were mainly on just attending the Academy. She began to have interest in softball, eventually attending several softball camps at West Point.
“At first, I wanted to go to serve and that was the starting plan then softball came into it,” White said. “I started talking to their coach in the eighth grade. I just fell in love with their program, their coaching and how they run things up there.”
She noted neither of her parents have military backgrounds, but she does have an uncle that attended the Army.
“I was interested before I talked to him,” White said. “I didn’t talk to him until I got real serious about West Point. I have been able to talk to him a little about his experiences and getting his knowledge.”
White acknowledged she did look at Navy, too, but felt she fitted in better at Army. She jokingly added, “In looking at Navy, I would have had to salute my own brother and I don’t know how I feel about that.”
A five-sport athlete, White has competed in football (kicker), volleyball, cross country, basketball and softball while at Wicksburg. Softball, though, was always her top spot.
“Softball is definitely my better sport,” White said. “It is my favorite sport. I fell in love with it when I was 7 years old.”
A two-time Class 3A All-State honoree and a 2020 Dothan Eagle Super 12 member, White has a career .458 batting average with 43 homers, 69 doubles, seven triples, 231 runs batted in and 223 runs scored plus 39 steals in 42 attempts. She hit .544 with 15 homers and 64 runs batted in plus 36 walks this past season.
“Ashton can hit the long ball, but is so much more than that,” Rainey said. “Great on-base percentage (.647 last year), seldom strikes out (only 10 times last year), hits the ball hard to all areas of the field. Defensively, she plays corner infield positions and has been vital to our defensive success.”
White said Army coaches have indicated she will play third base with the Black Knights.
While White has delivered power, Cox has been an ignitor to the Wicksburg offense, said Rainey. This past year, she batted .379, highlighted by 17 slap hits/bunts. She also scored 61 runs and drove in 18, while stealing 16 bases.
“Kara is a speedy lead off (hitter),” Rainey said. “We feel good about our chances when she gets the ball on the ground with her ability to beat out throws on the infield. She is a threat to steal at any point when she does get on base. She is a utility player on defense who has been a great asset in the outfield and at shortstop.”
Cox, who also plays basketball at Wicksburg, committed to Enterprise while Traci Harrison was head coach and stayed with the decision even after Harrison’s recent departure.
“They felt like a great fit,” Cox said. “The players on the team were great people. The coach was awesome and I am looking forward to seeing who the new coach is going to be.”
She added proximity also played a role in her decision to attend ESCC.
“I wanted to stay closer from the beginning, just so I could go home (if needed), and if I wanted to go off I could transfer after two years,” Cox said.
Cox said she feels comfortable at Enterprise since she already knows several players on the Boll Weevil roster.
“I know a few of them,” Cox said. “Theresa (Reynolds), who I just took a picture of, was a teammate (here). She has told me great things about it.”
While she has posted solid numbers offensively in her career, Cox feels defense is among her top attributes.
“I feel my defense and my positive attitude are a great part of me and will be a great asset to Enterprise,” Cox said, noting she has an accurate arm on defense.
The two players still have one more season to play at Wicksburg.
“The goal is to still have fun as always, to be a family and get to know each other more,” Cox said. “To hopefully also win another area championship and go back to regionals and state.”