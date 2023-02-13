After working through a shoulder injury during Wicksburg’s softball season last spring, Kylie Barnes feels she is how healthy.

University of Mobile coaches also feel the Panther senior is healthy.

The Wicksburg catcher/designated hitter signed Monday to play for the Rams next season.

“I am thrilled and I am excited to be in Mobile this next fall,” Barnes said.

“The program at the University of Mobile is a winning program. They were 54-4 last season and it was a very welcoming environment.”

The Rams finished the season as the NAIA national runner-up.

The shoulder injury last year on her throwing arm forced Barnes to have surgery. She was limited in throwing at times last season with the Panthers, but returned to health shortly before the summer.

“I had to relearn how to play softball from the beginning, so it was mentally and physically tough,” Barnes said.

She recovered well enough though that it became a moot concern to the Mobile coaching staff, led by head coach Allison Sellers-Cook.

“I don’t think coach Cook at Mobile was ever concerned with my shoulder,” Barnes said. “I got in contact with her after I got completely healthy and she had no concerns after she saw me at her camp.”

Barnes added, “I think I am 100 percent ready to go now.”

Wicksburg head coach Josh Cox said while Barnes was limited in some catching, she had some clutch hits last season for the Panthers.

“She came off her shoulder surgery last year and struggled with her arm a little bit, but she had two huge hits, both off (pitcher) Braya Hodges of Houston Academy and helped us go 2-1 against HA, which went on to win the state championship,” Cox said.

“She is just a good all-around player who works hard and does everything you ask her to do. She is a strong kid and she wants to do everything right.

"She wants to do everything perfect and that will carry her a long way. She is a smart kid as I think she wants to be a brain surgeon. I think if she sets her mind and heart to it, she will do it.”

Barnes said her biggest strength is her catching abilities behind the plate.

“I am quick on my feet. I am ready to go and make quick decisions and actions,” Barnes said. “I also have a high softball IQ.”

The Panther senior said Monday’s signing was a special moment for her.

“It has been a longtime dream to play college softball," she said. "I have been playing for over a decade now and to just see this dream fulfilled is rewarding.”