Wicksburg softball player Megan Cochran signs with Huntingdon College

Wicksburg’s Megan Cochran didn’t take for granted the opportunity to sign a college scholarship to play softball on Thursday.

The Panther senior first baseman/pitcher signed to play at Huntingdon College in Montgomery on Thursday afternoon at the WHS gym.

“It is definitely a privilege that I am incredibly grateful for,” Cochran said. “It is something that I have worked hard for. I can’t wait to get there.”

Cochran is coming off two straight solid seasons with the Panthers. As a sophomore, she hit .417 with five homers, 13 doubles and 52 runs batted in on offense, while also amassing a 12-7 record with 93 strikeouts in 124 innings as a pitcher. This past spring, she hit .389, but had a .456 on-base percentage with three home runs, 12 doubles and 53 runs batted in on offense and had a 13-10 record and 3.76 earned run average as a pitcher.

She helped the Panthers to 65 wins and to the regional postseason tournament in each of the last two seasons.

“Megan has been an awesome player for us,” Wicksburg head coach Josh Cox said. “She has played first base and pitched for us. She has been a great hitter. I would say probably .400 lifetime hitter.

"She can hit it out of the park in any at-bat, lot of power. She does a great job pitching as she throws strikes and gives us a chance to win. She is also a great defensive player at first base.

“She is a hitter that people try to pitch around. Even at regionals last year, they tried to pitch around her. We had her and Ashton (White, now with Army softball) back-to-back and it was hard for them to pitch around both. She is a great player.”

Cochran said she was impressed with Hawks head coach Casey Chrietzberg and the Huntingdon campus during a visit to the Montgomery school.

“It was somewhere I had never had heard of and I went there,” Cochran said. “I met the coach and she was amazing. The campus tour was beautiful and it was somewhere I could see myself being."

The Huntingdon signee said she was looking forward to seeing how she fares against college level players, both as a pitcher and a hitter.

“I am very interested in seeing how I will do against college level hitters pitching wise,” Cochran said. “I can’t wait to see how my hitting has advanced to that level too.”

However, before she does that, Cochran has her senior season to play at Wicskburg this upcoming spring.

“I want to be a really great leader,” Cochran said. “We had two great leaders last year – Ashton (White) and Kara (Cox) who both moved on to play college ball – and I hope I can step into their shoes and be the best leader I can be for my team.”