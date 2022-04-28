Wicksburg trio sign to compete at ESCC; Albes in golf; Seymour and Grantham in cross country

Trenton Ables called it amazing. Hagen Seymour referred to it as crazy. Austin Grantham described it as huge.

Those were the descriptions of three Wicksburg senior athletes about signing Thursday to compete athletically at Enterprise State Community College. Ables signed with the Boll Weevils golf team, while Seymour and Grantham signed to run cross country at the school.

The three Panthers had a signing ceremony Thursday afternoon at the Wicksburg school gym.

All three are part of a first signing class for ESCC golf and cross country programs after the sports were revived by the school in October after several decades.

“It is amazing,” Ables said after signing for golf. “It is a dream come true. I have always dreamt about this.”

Seymour and Grantham both expressed a little shock in addition to be thrilled to continue their days as a cross country runner.

“It is crazy,” Seymour said. “I would have never thought I would be able to do something like this. If you came to me when I was young and said ‘You will get a scholarship to run in college,’ I would have called you crazy. It is crazy. It is a great opportunity.”

When asked if he thought he would ever run cross country in college when starting the sport at Wicksburg three years ago, Grantham quickly replied, “Absolutely not.”

“When I first started, I was so slow,” Grantham said.

Both Seymour and Grantham have lowered their times over the past three years since Wicksburg picked up cross country. During the past fall season, Seymour recorded a best time of 18 minutes and 12.87 seconds for the 3.1 mile cross country race, while Grantham just missed breaking the 20-minute barrier on several occasions, topping out at 20:01.29.

“It is great for us,” Grantham said of Thursday’s signing event. “We don’t have a whole lot of athletes at Wicksburg and this doesn’t happen very often. So something like this is huge for us. It is absolutely amazing.”

All three athletes said they were honored to be a part of a historic first signing class in the resumption of their sport at ESCC.

“I hope someday I can come back and it will be a lot bigger and they are very successful. I can say, ‘Hey, I was there when they started’ or something like that,” Seymour said.

Ables added, “We just started the golf team here not too long ago, so to be the first one to sign through Wicksburg (for golf) and to be on the first Enterprise team is a dream come true.”

For Ables, Thursday’s signing also continued a family tradition as he follows in the footsteps of his sister and brother, Brianna and Blake Sims.

“My brother and my sister both played college ball at Enterprise,” Ables said. “My sister played softball and my brother played baseball, so I am carrying on the family legacy. It is amazing.”

Ables shifts his focus from the signing to next Monday’s sub-state round in Fairhope, seeking to help the Panthers qualify for the Class 3A State Championships in Huntsville. Wicksburg advanced to sub-state with a fourth-place finish at the Class 3A, Section 1 meet this past week with Ables leading the way with an 80 score. He has posted several scores this season in the 70s.

All three were glad to stay close to home. The ESCC campus is just 15 miles away from Wicksburg High School.

“I love my family. They mean everything to me, so being able to stay here with them and do what I love to do – to run – while getting my education is great,” Grantham said.