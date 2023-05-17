OXFORD --- The Wicksburg Panthers have forced a second championship game in the Class 2A state softball series.

Behind a nine-run fourth inning, Wicksburg defeated Hatton 14-6, forcing the teams to play a second game late Wednesday.

The nine-run fourth inning helped the Panthers overcome an 6-2 deficit and turn it into a five-run lead.

The big-inning scoring started with Kylie Barnes’ run-scoring single and ended with Barnes belting a two-run homer.

Lana Carpenter started the inning by reaching on an error. Barnes followed with a run-scoring single. Dahlia Ganz walked and Abbie Ellenburg singled to load the bases. Sarah Turvin singled to score two, bringing the Panthers to within a run.

With runners at first and second and lead-off hitter Ella Grace Kelley at the plate, Wicksburg had Kelley fake a bunt with Ellenburg on the move to third. The bunt brought the third baseman in and Hatton’s catcher threw to third with nobody there, resulting in the throw going into left field and allowing Ellenburg to score to tie it.

Kelley then singled to score Turvin to give Wicksburg a 7-6 lead. Two batters later, Megan Cochran doubled to left to bring home Kelley to make it 8-6.

After a ground out, Carpenter tripled to center to score Cochran. A batter later, Barnes crushed her two-run homer to left to make it 11-6.

The Panthers added to the lead in the seventh off a Kelly run-scoring single, Kelsey Ellenburg’s RBI ground out and a Cochran sacrifice fly to make it 14-6.

Wicksburg scored in the first inning on a Joyner run-scoring double, but the Hornets answered with three in the bottom half to go up 3-1.

The Panthers closed the gap to 3-2 on a Cochran RBI single, but the Hornets again answered with three runs to go up 6-2. The Hornet scoring came on a three-run inside-the-park homer by Maille Yarbrough, who hit a liner in the gap that Wicksburg’s centerfielder drove for and just missed. The left fielder tripped over the centerfielder, allowing the runners to keep racing around the bases.

The Hornet four-run, though, didn’t last long as the Panthers erupted with their big nine-run inning in the next at bat.

The Panthers finished with 16 hits with Kelley, the lead-off hitter, going 4-for-5 with two runs batted in. Cochran was 3-for-4 with three RBI and Barnes, Abbie Ellenburg and Turvin had two hits each with Barnes driving in three runs and Turvin two.

Ellie Cox went the distance, scattering eight hits. She struck out six.