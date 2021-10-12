 Skip to main content
Wicksburg wins JV football over Slocomb
Wicksburg defeated Slocomb 28-8 on Tuesday night in junior varsity football to finish the season 6-0.

Mason Burkhardt had 88 passing yards, including a 30-yard TD pass to Gabe Glover. Reggie Peoples had 91 yards rushing with a touchdown and a 10-yard TD catch.

Cooper Morrison caught a 30-yard touchdown pass.

Jamien Ward intercepted a pass and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown.

Defensively, Aiden Rice had six tackles, Aiden Steinmetz had five, Peoples and Brody Campbell four each.

