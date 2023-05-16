Wicksburg’s softball team won its opening game in the AHSAA Class 2A state championships on Tuesday at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park and got started with its second game before rain and lightning halted play until later in the night.

The Panthers were in the first inning against Thorsby, trailing 1-0, when play was stopped around 3 p.m. AHSAA officials were hopeful to resume around 6:30-7 p.m. Check www.dothaneagle.com for a recap.

Wicksburg opened the day with an 8-4 win over Pleasant Valley.

The Panthers struck for four runs in the third inning to take the early lead, but three insurance runs in the top of the seventh helped Wicksburg hold off Pleasant Valley.

Kelsey Ellenburg had a two-run single and Chloe Joyner had a two-run double in the third and Anleigh Wood had a run-scoring single in the sixth. In the seventh, Megan Cochran had a run-scoring single and Lana Carpenter had a two-run single.

Joyner and Ella Grace Kelley had two hits each, including a double each, to lead a 10-hit attack.

Ellie Cox went all seven innings, striking out six, while giving up six hits. She gave up four runs, three earned.