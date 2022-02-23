Wicksburg's Devontae White signs with Enterprise State

Wicksburg four-year starter Devontae White thrived with the basketball in his hands during his Panther career, evident by nearly 1,600 points and more than 200 assists in his career.
The senior point guard hopes to continue his excellence at the college level after signing to play at nearby Enterprise State Community College on Wednesday.
“I have been working for this moment,” White said. “This is just another step to where I want to go in life, so I am ready for it.”
A member of the Dothan Eagle Super 12 team as a junior, White finished his career with 1,593 points. He averaged 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists a game during his senior year. He averaged 19.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists during his junior year, helping the Panthers to a 20-8 record and a regional tournament appearance.
“Devontae has been solid,” Wicksburg head coach Colby Thomley said. “He started as a freshman and played a lot of minutes. I think he played in 102 games on the varsity level. He has been consistent for four years. He is an extremely hard worker and unselfish player. We were lucky to have him on our team the last four years.”
White also had interest from Huntingdon College and the University of Mobile, but felt a connection with Enterprise State coach Jermaine Williams.
“They were all really good to me,” White said of the three schools. “I took my last visit to Enterprise and I talked to coach Williams and he had me.”
White said he was impressed with Williams and the Boll Weevils’ style of play.
“Coach Williams does a good job of pushing his players,” White said. “They like to play fast, pick and roll stuff. It is not a big adjustment coming into it. I feel it is a great fit.”
The fact the ESCC campus was roughly 15-20 minutes from home didn’t hurt, but it was not a big factor, said White.
“It played a little bit of a factor, but not much,” White said of playing close to home. “I was really going for what team fit my play style the best and Enterprise fit it well.”
The Boll Weevil signee said ESCC will likely have him continue playing the point guard position when he arrives next year. He said he enjoys playing in that role.
“I like being the floor general,” White said. “Having the ball in my hands at all times and knowing I can make a play to set up my teammates.”
While he is excited about his future, White also reflected back on his Wicksburg career on Wednesday.