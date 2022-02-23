Wicksburg's Devontae White signs with Enterprise State

“They were all really good to me,” White said of the three schools. “I took my last visit to Enterprise and I talked to coach Williams and he had me.”

White said he was impressed with Williams and the Boll Weevils’ style of play.

“Coach Williams does a good job of pushing his players,” White said. “They like to play fast, pick and roll stuff. It is not a big adjustment coming into it. I feel it is a great fit.”

The fact the ESCC campus was roughly 15-20 minutes from home didn’t hurt, but it was not a big factor, said White.

“It played a little bit of a factor, but not much,” White said of playing close to home. “I was really going for what team fit my play style the best and Enterprise fit it well.”

The Boll Weevil signee said ESCC will likely have him continue playing the point guard position when he arrives next year. He said he enjoys playing in that role.

“I like being the floor general,” White said. “Having the ball in my hands at all times and knowing I can make a play to set up my teammates.”