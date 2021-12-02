Wicksburg's Glover signs to play with Wallace baseball

“We were over the moon when he decided to pick us,” Ihle said. “He brings a lot to the table. He’s a strong, tough kid and that’s kind of how we play things over at Wallace.”

Being able to play multiple positions is one of the reasons that made Glover such an attractive prospect.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We project him as more of a pitcher, but we’re going to let him come in and kind of let everything work its way out,” Ihle said. “We recruit athletes and when we can develop them in any facet that they can exceed at, that’s the big advantage to us.”

Ihle likes Glover’s aggressiveness and control on the mound.

“He really locates the fastball well and attacks the hitter; he’s not scared,” Ihle said. “He fills up the zone. At this kind of level, if you have pitchers that throw strikes, you’re going to be in good shape.”

Wicksburg coach Jarrod Wagner believes Glover has all of the tools necessary for success.

“A really good kid who is extremely coachable,” Wagner said. “He doesn’t say a ton; kind of leads by what he does. He’s a versatile guy that can pretty much play anywhere on the field.”