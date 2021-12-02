Wicksburg's Glover signs to play with Wallace baseball

WICKSBURG – Wicksburg three-sport athlete Jackson Glover said it felt good to be a Governor after signing a baseball scholarship with Wallace College on Thursday.
“They’ve got a top tier JUCO (program) in the nation and the coaches are really awesome,” Glover said. “I’m ready to play for them.”
But first, Glover has some immediate goals for his upcoming senior baseball season with the Panthers.
“To win a state championship and prepare every day like it’s our last and go out and win every game,” Glover said.
Lofty goals indeed, but not surprising to hear from the ultra-competitive player who was quarterback on the football team, currently plays basketball and is a versatile baseball player who is projected pitcher on the college level.
While Glover is a force on the mound, he can also be utilized as a catcher, play on the infield or the corner outfield spots. Having the experience as a catcher has actually helped Glover as a pitcher.
“It’s helped me a lot just from pitch recognition in just knowing what pitch to throw in what count and studying the batters and knowing what they hit the best and what to throw to them,” Glover said.
Wallace assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Ryan Ihle is excited about the future of the signee.
“We were over the moon when he decided to pick us,” Ihle said. “He brings a lot to the table. He’s a strong, tough kid and that’s kind of how we play things over at Wallace.”
Being able to play multiple positions is one of the reasons that made Glover such an attractive prospect.
“We project him as more of a pitcher, but we’re going to let him come in and kind of let everything work its way out,” Ihle said. “We recruit athletes and when we can develop them in any facet that they can exceed at, that’s the big advantage to us.”
Ihle likes Glover’s aggressiveness and control on the mound.
“He really locates the fastball well and attacks the hitter; he’s not scared,” Ihle said. “He fills up the zone. At this kind of level, if you have pitchers that throw strikes, you’re going to be in good shape.”
Wicksburg coach Jarrod Wagner believes Glover has all of the tools necessary for success.
“A really good kid who is extremely coachable,” Wagner said. “He doesn’t say a ton; kind of leads by what he does. He’s a versatile guy that can pretty much play anywhere on the field.”
Wagner also believes once Glover is able to just concentrate on one sport once reaching the college level that he will continue to progress and the velocity on pitches will get even faster.
“I think his fastball is a little sneaky,” Wagner said. “It’s hard to pick it up and has a pretty sharp breaking ball. I think if he slows down a little bit and settles just on baseball, who knows how hard he can throw?”
Besides playing for Wicksburg, Glover has played during the summer for Next Level Baseball, a club team based in Tallahassee.
He said coaches at both the high school and on the club level have well prepared him.
“All of my coaches have helped me so much to become a better player,” Glover said. “The coaches (at Next Level) helped me become a better player, just like Wicksburg. It’s always a competitive atmosphere and always wanting to win.”
During the signing ceremony, Glover thanked family, friends, coaches and “God for the ability to play.”
As for choosing baseball to sign a scholarship for the next level, Glover said, “I just think it’s the best fit for me and there’s nothing better than baseball.”