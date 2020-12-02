Wicksburg's Trevor Woodham will be part of Alabama Clay Shooting Team

“What we typically do is we try to have at least one, and possibly two and sometimes three invitations go out to kids from all over the country to come in and visit us as a shooting team as well as an opportunity to visit campus,” Cable said. “As kids progress, we try to make a determination if we think they would be a good fit for the team. We felt Trevor would be a good fit after watching him two different times.”

Cable said there hasn’t been many from the state as part of Alabama’s team.

“Interestingly enough, about 75 percent of our team is from out of state,” Cable said. “It’s primarily because Alabama hasn’t done as good of a job as other states in promoting the shooting sports.

“There are pockets like down here (south Alabama) and up in north Alabama where there are some significant shooting programs with a lot of participation.”

Trevor says the sport can be as much mental as physical.

“In the beginning, you have to get down all of the shots and get everything right,” Trevor said. “From there, it’s just a mental game.