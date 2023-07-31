Veteran Wiregrass coach William Moguel was elevated to the Pike Liberal Arts School head football coach position on an interim basis following Friday’s sudden resignation by Phillip Coggins, who left the job for family reasons.

Moguel, who has coached for 25 years and nine high schools, was the defensive and offensive line coach last year for the Patriots and was slated to be the team’s defensive coordinator prior to Coggins’ resignation.

“It is unique (timing) and it is tough and all our prayers go to coach Coggins and his family,” Moguel said Sunday night. “I am really blessed to take it over as it is a great school and a great bunch of young men that I am able to work with over here. These kids come ready to work every day.”

It is Moguel’s first head coaching job in football, though he has been a boys basketball head coach previously at Elba and at Pike County plus a head softball coach at Elba.

He becomes the seventh Pike Liberal Arts head coach in 20 months, including two who never coached a game.

Mario White guided the program from the start of the 2021 season through the first round of the playoffs before resigning. Rush Hixon coached the last two games, including an AISA state championship victory.

Hugh Fountain was hired last summer, but left a week later for a job closer to home. Travis Baxley took over at the start of the 2022 season, but was relieved of his duties after three games and Charlie Schofield finished the year as interim coach.

Coggins was hired in the winter, but resigned last Friday and Moguel now takes over right as preseason practices begin this week and with players who have had to deal with the adversity of so many coaches in a short time.

“That is always a concern (getting the job late), but we are just going to keep rolling,” Moguel said. “I have talked to the coaches and we have a plan and that plan is we are just going to get to work. I have been at a lot of different places and great places, but these kids here have been through a lot and they let a lot of stuff roll off their backs and they come in ready to work.

“That’s what we have going for us. A lot of times (in a late situation), I would be nervous, but I am not real nervous because we just have to tell them what to do and they will go to work.”

He added that he expects the transition to be a smooth one since he was on staff last year.

“We are not making any wholesale changes,” Moguel said.

Moguel experienced four state championship games as an assistant football coach over a five-year period (2011-15) with his team going 2-2. In 2011, he was part of Elba’s unbeaten state championship team under Scott Rials and with Charles Henderson’s state runner-up team in 2013 under Mike Dean. He returned to Elba in time for a state runner-up team in 2014 and a state championship team in 2015 under Ed Rigby.

He was also an assistant coach to Karl Bledsoe for Elba’s state semifinal boys basketball team in 2012-2013.

A 1991 New Brockton graduate, Moguel served in the Marine Corps for four years before beginning his coaching career at his alma mater. He followed with assistant roles at Daleville (two years) and Headland (one year) before a four-year stint at Geneva (2004-08) where he was part of Panther teams that won 40 games with one reaching the state quarterfinals in 2005.

After spending a year each at Pike County and Dale County, Moguel coached at Elba (two years) and Charles Henderson (one year) before returning to Elba (2014-2021). He moved to Pike Liberal Arts last year.