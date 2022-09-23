WIREGRASS AND STATE SCORES

Friday Results (includes Thursday games)
Class 7A
Auburn 42, Ramsay 21
Austin 17, Gardendale 10
Davidson 38, B.C. Rain 0
Florence 35, Minor 16
Hewitt-Trussville 49, Huffman 8
Huntsville 54, Mae Jemison 0
Mary Montgomery 34, Baldwin County 7
Prattville 49, Stanhope Elmore 10
Class 6A
Benjamin Russell 46, Smiths Station 28
Briarwood Christian 34, Oak Mountain 14
Center Point 27, Fairfield 6
Chilton County 24, Tallassee 21 (OT)
Cullman 26, Mortimer Jordan 24
Fort Payne 21, Arab 0
Hartselle 69, Oxford 21
Helena 16, Jackson-Olin 13
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 45, Gadsden City 19
McGill-Toolen Catholic 27, St. Michael Catholic 7
Muscle Shoals 38, James Clemens 10
Northridge 42, American Christian 28
Pelham 35, Chelsea 28
Pinson Valley 21, Homewood 13
Shades Valley 26, Bessemer City 20
Sidney Lanier 54, Satsuma 6
Spanish Fort 18, Daphne 15
Wetumpka 42, Greenville 21
Woodlawn 2, Choctaw County 0
Class 5A
Ardmore 42, Elkmont 0
Carver-Birmingham 30, Dallas Country 14
Central, Clay County 21, Alexandria 7
Charles Henderson 26, Saint James 14
Demopolis 73, Paul Bryant 16
Elmore County 35, St. Clair County 13
Eufaula 54, Pell City 35
Faith Academy 34, St. Pal’s Episcopal 7
Guntersville 52, Buckhorn 21
Lawrence County 17, Hanceville 14
Moody 47, Shelby County 0
Pleasant Grove 49, Parker 28
Sardis 12, Brewer 7
Selma 18, Park Crossing 14
Valley 27, Russell County 24
Wenonah 27, Holt 6
Class 4A
Andalusia 55, Bibb County 18
Anniston 30, Piedmont 28
Bullock County 7, Red Level 0
Cherokee County 56, Munford 26
Corner 44, Fultondale 6
Curry 66, Vina 22
DAR 34, Clements 24
Deshler 36, Colbert County 33
Geneva 40, Geneva County 33
Handley 37, Lanett 0
Jackson 12, Thomasville 7
New Hope 48, Decatur Heritage 47
Orange Beach 42, McIntosh 14
Priceville 28, Scottsboro 21
Sipsey Valley 36, Oak Grove 19
West Blocton 26, Holtville 7
West Limestone 31, East Limestone 7
Westminster Christian 69, Central-Florence 68
Class 3A
Alabama Christian 33, Montgomery Academy 27
Dadeville 45, Notasulga 0
Excel 42, J.U. Blacksher 13
Glencoe 54, Holly Pond 20
Gordo 48, Pickens County 18
Houston Academy 41, Abbeville 0
J.B. Pennington 6, Cleveland 0
Madison Academy 42, Madison County 20
Mars Hill Bible 31, Russellville 30
Phil Campbell 28, Carbon Hill 0
Pike County 18, Headland 13
Prattville Christian 35, Beulah 21
Randolph County 34, Wadley 28
Saks 28, B.B. Comer 0
Sylvania 34, Pisgah 7
Trinity Presbyterian 30, Marbury 3
Walter Wellborn 48, Talladega 28
Weaver 46, Asbury 8
Westbrook Christian 59, Section 6
Winfield 52, Hamilton 0
Class 2A
Aliceville 42, Central-Tuscaloosa 13
Ariton 28, Straughn 14
Collinsville 48, Gaston 12
Cottonwood 56, Graceville, FL 6
Fyffe 56, Plainview 13
Goshen 63, Kinston 19
Greene County 50, A.L. Johnson 0
Hatton 50, East Lawrence 7
Highland Home 28, Brantley 27
Lexington 14, Lauderdale County 13
Sheffield 43, Waterloo 14
Sulligent 35, South Lamar 6
Tanner 66, Columbia 0
Tharptown 48, Cherokee 22
Tuscaloosa Academy 44, University Charter 22
Class 1A
Addison 30, Good Hope 28
Elba 40, Providence Christian 7
Florala 28, Samson 14
Gatlingburg (TN) 28, Coosa Christian 24
Leroy 13, St. Luke’s Episcopal 0
Lynn 49, Tarrant 6
Millry 27, Clarke County 7
Ragland 32, Pleasant Valley 6
Spring Garden 41, Cedar Bluff 12
Sumiton Christian 54, Talladega County Central 21
Victory Christian 19, Gaylesville 16
Winterboro 26, Oakman 20