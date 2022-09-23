 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WIREGRASS AND STATE SCORES

Friday Results (includes Thursday games)

Class 7A

Auburn 42, Ramsay 21

Austin 17, Gardendale 10

Davidson 38, B.C. Rain 0

Florence 35, Minor 16

Hewitt-Trussville 49, Huffman 8

Huntsville 54, Mae Jemison 0

Mary Montgomery 34, Baldwin County 7

Prattville 49, Stanhope Elmore 10

Class 6A

Benjamin Russell 46, Smiths Station 28

Briarwood Christian 34, Oak Mountain 14

Center Point 27, Fairfield 6

Chilton County 24, Tallassee 21 (OT)

Cullman 26, Mortimer Jordan 24

Fort Payne 21, Arab 0

Hartselle 69, Oxford 21

Helena 16, Jackson-Olin 13

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 45, Gadsden City 19

McGill-Toolen Catholic 27, St. Michael Catholic 7

Muscle Shoals 38, James Clemens 10

Northridge 42, American Christian 28

Pelham 35, Chelsea 28

Pinson Valley 21, Homewood 13

Shades Valley 26, Bessemer City 20

Sidney Lanier 54, Satsuma 6

Spanish Fort 18, Daphne 15

Wetumpka 42, Greenville 21

Woodlawn 2, Choctaw County 0

Class 5A

Ardmore 42, Elkmont 0

Carver-Birmingham 30, Dallas Country 14

Central, Clay County 21, Alexandria 7

Charles Henderson 26, Saint James 14

Demopolis 73, Paul Bryant 16

Elmore County 35, St. Clair County 13

Eufaula 54, Pell City 35

Faith Academy 34, St. Pal’s Episcopal 7

Guntersville 52, Buckhorn 21

Lawrence County 17, Hanceville 14

Moody 47, Shelby County 0

Pleasant Grove 49, Parker 28

Sardis 12, Brewer 7

Selma 18, Park Crossing 14

Valley 27, Russell County 24

Wenonah 27, Holt 6

Class 4A

Andalusia 55, Bibb County 18

Anniston 30, Piedmont 28

Bullock County 7, Red Level 0

Cherokee County 56, Munford 26

Corner 44, Fultondale 6

Curry 66, Vina 22

DAR 34, Clements 24

Deshler 36, Colbert County 33

Geneva 40, Geneva County 33

Handley 37, Lanett 0

Jackson 12, Thomasville 7

New Hope 48, Decatur Heritage 47

Orange Beach 42, McIntosh 14

Priceville 28, Scottsboro 21

Sipsey Valley 36, Oak Grove 19

West Blocton 26, Holtville 7

West Limestone 31, East Limestone 7

Westminster Christian 69, Central-Florence 68

Class 3A

Alabama Christian 33, Montgomery Academy 27

Dadeville 45, Notasulga 0

Excel 42, J.U. Blacksher 13

Glencoe 54, Holly Pond 20

Gordo 48, Pickens County 18

Houston Academy 41, Abbeville 0

J.B. Pennington 6, Cleveland 0

Madison Academy 42, Madison County 20

Mars Hill Bible 31, Russellville 30

Phil Campbell 28, Carbon Hill 0

Pike County 18, Headland 13

Prattville Christian 35, Beulah 21

Randolph County 34, Wadley 28

Saks 28, B.B. Comer 0

Sylvania 34, Pisgah 7

Trinity Presbyterian 30, Marbury 3

Walter Wellborn 48, Talladega 28

Weaver 46, Asbury 8

Westbrook Christian 59, Section 6

Winfield 52, Hamilton 0

Class 2A

Aliceville 42, Central-Tuscaloosa 13

Ariton 28, Straughn 14

Collinsville 48, Gaston 12

Cottonwood 56, Graceville, FL 6

Fyffe 56, Plainview 13

Goshen 63, Kinston 19

Greene County 50, A.L. Johnson 0

Hatton 50, East Lawrence 7

Highland Home 28, Brantley 27

Lexington 14, Lauderdale County 13

Sheffield 43, Waterloo 14

Sulligent 35, South Lamar 6

Tanner 66, Columbia 0

Tharptown 48, Cherokee 22

Tuscaloosa Academy 44, University Charter 22

Class 1A

Addison 30, Good Hope 28

Elba 40, Providence Christian 7

Florala 28, Samson 14

Gatlingburg (TN) 28, Coosa Christian 24

Leroy 13, St. Luke’s Episcopal 0

Lynn 49, Tarrant 6

Millry 27, Clarke County 7

Ragland 32, Pleasant Valley 6

Spring Garden 41, Cedar Bluff 12

Sumiton Christian 54, Talladega County Central 21

Victory Christian 19, Gaylesville 16

Winterboro 26, Oakman 20

