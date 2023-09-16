Abbeville 20, Geneva Co. 0
Aliceville 46, Francis Marion 14
Andalusia 50, Bullock Co. 0
Appalachian 35, Woodville 22
Arab 29, Sardis 26
Auburn 46, JAG 0
Autauga Aca. 34, Valiant Cross 6
B.B. Comer 42, Ranburne 7
Baker 51, Foley 44
Bayside Aca. 41, Wilcox Central 19
Beauregard 35, Tallassee 14
Bessemer Aca. 29, Monroe Aca. 22
Bibb Co. 22, American Chr. 20
Bishop McNamara (Md.) 14, Moody 10
Boaz 35, Cleburne Co. 21
Bob Jones 28, Grissom 10
Brewer 41, East Limestone 16
Briarwood 28, Pelham 21
Brooks 32, West Limestone 17
BTW-Tuskegee 54, Geneva 14
Buckhorn 28, Hazel Green 21
Calhoun 30, Autaugaville 26
Carroll-Ozark 34, Charles Henderson 24
Carver-Montgomery 34, Russell Co. 6
Catholic-Montgomery 42, Slocomb 0
Cedar Bluff 42, Gaylesville 12
Central-Clay Co. 48, Elmore Co. 6
Central-Phenix City 28, Opelika 18
Central-Tuscaloosa 40, Brookwood 8
Chambers Aca. 67, Banks Aca. 18
Chelsea 21, Oak Mountain 13
Cherokee 62, Phillips-Bear Creek 20
Cherokee Co. 49, Oneonta 21
Chickasaw 28, J.U. Blacksher 26
Childersburg 42, Weaver 29
Citronelle 19, Alma Bryant 13 (OT)
Clarke Prep 35, South Choctaw Aca. 14
Clay-Chalkville 41, Pinson Valley 0
Colbert Co. 27, Phil Campbell 6
Colbert Heights 30, Meek 28
Coosa Chr. 48, Decatur Heritage 0
Corner 55, Cordova 26
Cottonwood 28, Wicksburg 20
Cullman 21, Decatur 14
Dadeville 56, Saks 14
Daleville 28, New Brockton 0
Daphne 56, Davidson 14
Demopolis 37, Marbury 8
Deshler 69, East Lawrence 18
Dora 42, Haleyville 20
Dothan 59, Prattville 24
Elba 48, Brantley 0
Elberta 31, LeFlore 13
Enterprise 54, Smiths Station 7
Eufaula 45, Greenville 13
Fairview 28, Good Hope 7
Faith-Mobile 32, B.C. Rain 19
Fayette Co. 40, Carbon Hill 0
Flomaton 34, Cottage Hill 14
Florala 44, Southern Choctaw 22
Florence 20, Austin 7
Fort Dale Aca. 41, Morgan Aca. 16
Fultondale 48, Etowah 9
Fyffe 54, Whitesburg Chr. 0
G.W. Long 33, Ariton 27
Gadsden City 63, Fort Payne 41
Geraldine 17, Hokes Bluff 7
Glenwood 42, Lee-Scott 31
Gordo 42, Midfield 0
Gulf Shores 17, UMS-Wright 0
Guntersville 56, Douglas 14
Hackleburg 32, Addison 28
Hale Co. 41, Holt 0
Hanceville 32, Ashville 6
Handley 41, White Plains 0
Hartselle 44, Columbia 0
Hatton 56, Tharptown 0
Headland 22, Rehobeth 6
Helena 37, Chilton Co. 10
Hewitt-Trussville 42, Tuscaloosa Co. 7
Highland Home 40, Lanett 14
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 35, Hueytown 6
Holtville 21, Selma 0
Homewood 43, Calera 21
Hooper 62, Snook 19
Houston Aca. 48, Ashford 6
Houston Co. 40, Red Level 35
Isabella 63, Central-Coosa 0
J.B. Pennington 42, Danville 12
Jackson 38, T.R. Miller 7
Jackson Aca. 46, Escambia Aca. 18
Jacksonville 52, Anniston 24
James Clemens 45, Huntsville 31
Jemison-Huntsville 19, Lee-Huntsville 18
John Carroll 44, Hayden 6
Keith 26, University Charter 16
LaFayette 30, Barbour Co. 0
Lakeside 21, Fullington Aca. (Ga.) 0
Lamar Co. 46, Cold Springs 20
Lauderdale Co. 65, Elkmont 12
Lawrence Co. 56, Ardmore 27
Leeds 34, St. Clair Co. 0
Leroy 48, Choctaw Co. 6
Lincoln 24, Alexandria 17
Linden 22, Marengo 6
Loachapoka 46, Central-Hayneville 0
Locust Fork 42, Cleveland 0
Lowndes Aca. 35, Edgewood 0
Luverne 41, Horseshoe Bend 0
Lynn 36, Sumiton Chr. 0
Maplesville 26, Notasulga 0
Marion Co. 30, Holy Spirit 20
Mars Hill Bible 61, Clements 3
Mary Montgomery 24, Fairhope 10
McAdory 48, Paul Bryant 0
McGill-Toolen 59, Robertsdale 0
McIntosh 41, J.F. Shields 6
McKenzie 54, Pleasant Home 7
Millry 54, Fruitdale 14
Mobile Chr. 55, Excel 0
Montevallo 42, Dallas Co. 8
Montgomery Aca. 57, Dale Co. 42
Munford 47, Talladega 16
Muscle Shoals 66, Athens 28
New Hope 35, Madison Co. 15
North Sand Mountain 36, Ider 0
Northridge 34, Bessemer City 15
Northside 55, Curry 14
Oak Grove 39, Hamilton 36
Oakman 40, Tarrant 12
Oxford 52, Huffman 0
Pell City 24, Center Point 16
Pickens Aca. 45, Coosa Valley 20
Pickens Co. 44, Berry 7
Piedmont 24, Plainview 13
Pike Co. 47, Northside Methodist 0
Pike Road 52, Sidney Lanier 33
Pisgah 66, Collinsville 13
Pleasant Valley 15, Holly Pond 14
Port St. Joe (Fla.) 42, Pike Liberal Arts 7
Priceville 50, DAR. 12
Providence Chr. 10, Opp 6
Ramsay 49, Pleasant Grove 17
Randolph 36, North Jackson 6
Randolph Co. 40, Ragland 34
Red Bay 50, Sheffield 6
Reeltown 43, Goshen 25
Rogers 45, Wilson 0
Russellville 48, West Point 14
Sand Rock 14, Section 7
Saraland 49, Spanish Fort 7
Satsuma 17, Orange Beach 15
Shelby Co. 21, Jemison 7
Shoals Chr. 40, Vina 0
Sipsey Valley 28, West Blocton 27
South Lamar 42, Hubbertville 6
Southeastern-Blount 22, West End-Walnut Grove 6
Southside-Gadsden 35, Springville 21
Southside-Selma 50, Sumter Central 6
Sparkman 58, Albertville 0
Spring Garden 41, Victory Chr. 7
St. James 49, Greensboro 21
St. Luke's 27, Washington Co. 14
St. Michael 41, Escambia Co. 26
Straughn 44, Clarke Co. 18
Sulligent 34, Winston Co. 28
Sweet Water 44, R.C. Hatch 12
Sylvania 64, Ohatchee 34
Tanner 48, Falkville 18
Theodore 27, Baldwin Co. 24 (OT)
Thomasville 33, Hillcrest-Evergreen 13
Thompson 55, Spain Park 14
Thorsby 35, Woodland 6
Trinity 38, Alabama Chr. 6
Tuscaloosa Aca. 42, Greene Co. 7
Valley 34, Sylacauga 10
Verbena 22, Billingsley 18
Vestavia Hills 26, Hoover 7
Vigor 12, Williamson 0
Vincent 50, Fayetteville 13
Vinemont 44, Brindlee Mountain 0
W.S. Neal 48, Monroe Co. 12
Wadley 48, Donoho 0
Walter Wellborn 60, Beulah 34
Wenonah 19, Carver-Birmingham 14
West Morgan 56, Central-Florence 14
Westbrook Chr. 56, Glencoe 34
Westminster-Huntsville 47, St. John Paul II 28
Wilcox Aca. 34, Crenshaw Chr. 14
Winterboro 35, Talladega Co. Central 8
Zion Chapel 22, Samson 20