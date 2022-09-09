WIREGRASS AND STATE SCORES

Abbeville 24, Geneva Co. 8
Alexandria 28, Lincoln 21
Alma Bryant 7, Citronelle 6
Andalusia 50, Bullock Co. 9
Anniston 30, Jacksonville 23
Arab 42, Sardis 0
Ardmore 24, Lawrence Co. 8
Ariton 34, G.W. Long 18
Auburn 31, Jeff Davis 0
Autauga Aca. 35, Fort Dale Aca. 10
B.B. Comer 32, Ranburne 7
Baker 56, Foley 35
Bayside Aca. 35, Wilcox Central 0
Bob Jones 33, Grissom 0
Brewer 27, East Limestone 21
BTW-Tuskegee 26, Geneva 7
Carver-Montgomery 40, Russell Co. 14
Catholic-Montgomery 58, Slocomb 0
Cedar Bluff 29, Gaylesville 28 (OT)
Center Point 56, Pell City 10
Clay-Chalkville 14, Pinson Valley 12
Dadeville 27, Saks 10
Daleville 34, New Brockton 24
Daphne 40, Davidson 21
Enterprise 58, Smiths Station 14
Eufaula 43, Greenville 7
Faith-Mobile 34, B.C. Rain 0
Florala 38, Southern Choctaw 20
Gadsden City 18, Fort Payne 0
Georgiana 30, Kinston 20
Glenwood 34, Bessemer Aca. 7
Handley 48, White Plains 0
Hayden 33, John Carroll 19
Headland 12, Rehobeth 3
Houston Aca. 49, Ashford 16
J.B. Pennington 36, Danville 7
James Clemens 27, Huntsville 23
LaFayette at Barbour Co., ppd. to Saturday
Lakeside 43, Coosa Valley 11
Lauderdale Co. 58, Elkmont 0
Linden 32, Marengo 6
Lowndes Aca. 42, Southern Aca. 18
Luverne 12, Horseshoe Bend 0
Maplesville 54, Notasulga 6
McAdory 46, Paul Bryant 19
McGill-Toolen 38, Robertsdale 7
Millry 38, Fruitdale 0
Mobile Chr. 35, Excel 14
Monroe Aca. 14, Valiant Cross 6
Montevallo 28, Dallas Co. 0
Montgomery Aca. 30, Dale Co. 13
Mountain Brook 56, Woodlawn 6
Muscle Shoals 28, Athens 20
North Sand Mountain 42, Ider 18
Oneonta 17, Cherokee Co. 14
Opelika 17, Central-Phenix City 14 (OT)
Opp 20, Providence Chr. 14
Orange Beach 37, Satsuma 12
Patrician 38, Pickens Aca. 21
Phillips-Bear Creek 50, Cherokee 14
Pike Co. 28, Northside Methodist 18
Randolph 52, North Jackson 14
Red Level 26, Houston Co. 0
Reeltown 42, Goshen 22
Saraland 35, Spanish Fort 24
Shelby Co. 23, Jemison 6
Shoals Chr. 44, Vina 16
Sparkman 53, Albertville 0
St Luke’s 27, Washington Co. 0
St. Michael 42, Escambia Co. 13
St. Paul’s 35, Murphy 7
Straughn 35, Clarke Co. 21
Sulligent 12, Winston Co. 8
Susan Moore 66, Asbury 0
T.R. Miller 32, Jackson 29
Thomasville 22, Hillcrest-Evergreen 6
Thorsby 42, Woodland 6
Trinity 20, Alabama Chr. 14
UMS-Wright 35, Gulf Shores 28
Vigor 6, Williamson 0
Westminster-Huntsville 49, St. John Paul II 20
Wetumpka 27, Park Crossing 8
Wicksburg 28, Cottonwood 8
Wilcox Aca. 42, Sparta 26
Zion Chapel 19, Samson 6