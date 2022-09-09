 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WIREGRASS AND STATE SCORES

  2022-09-09
scores

Abbeville 24, Geneva Co. 8

Alexandria 28, Lincoln 21

Alma Bryant 7, Citronelle 6

Andalusia 50, Bullock Co. 9

Anniston 30, Jacksonville 23

Arab 42, Sardis 0

Ardmore 24, Lawrence Co. 8

Ariton 34, G.W. Long 18

Auburn 31, Jeff Davis 0

Autauga Aca. 35, Fort Dale Aca. 10

B.B. Comer 32, Ranburne 7

Baker 56, Foley 35

Bayside Aca. 35, Wilcox Central 0

Bob Jones 33, Grissom 0

Brewer 27, East Limestone 21

BTW-Tuskegee 26, Geneva 7

Carver-Montgomery 40, Russell Co. 14

Catholic-Montgomery 58, Slocomb 0

Cedar Bluff 29, Gaylesville 28 (OT)

Center Point 56, Pell City 10

Clay-Chalkville 14, Pinson Valley 12

Dadeville 27, Saks 10

Daleville 34, New Brockton 24

Daphne 40, Davidson 21

Enterprise 58, Smiths Station 14

Eufaula 43, Greenville 7

Faith-Mobile 34, B.C. Rain 0

Florala 38, Southern Choctaw 20

Gadsden City 18, Fort Payne 0

Georgiana 30, Kinston 20

Glenwood 34, Bessemer Aca. 7

Handley 48, White Plains 0

Hayden 33, John Carroll 19

Headland 12, Rehobeth 3

Houston Aca. 49, Ashford 16

J.B. Pennington 36, Danville 7

James Clemens 27, Huntsville 23

LaFayette at Barbour Co., ppd. to Saturday

Lakeside 43, Coosa Valley 11

Lauderdale Co. 58, Elkmont 0

Linden 32, Marengo 6

Lowndes Aca. 42, Southern Aca. 18

Luverne 12, Horseshoe Bend 0

Maplesville 54, Notasulga 6

McAdory 46, Paul Bryant 19

McGill-Toolen 38, Robertsdale 7

Millry 38, Fruitdale 0

Mobile Chr. 35, Excel 14

Monroe Aca. 14, Valiant Cross 6

Montevallo 28, Dallas Co. 0

Montgomery Aca. 30, Dale Co. 13

Mountain Brook 56, Woodlawn 6

Muscle Shoals 28, Athens 20

North Sand Mountain 42, Ider 18

Oneonta 17, Cherokee Co. 14

Opelika 17, Central-Phenix City 14 (OT)

Opp 20, Providence Chr. 14

Orange Beach 37, Satsuma 12

Patrician 38, Pickens Aca. 21

Phillips-Bear Creek 50, Cherokee 14

Pike Co. 28, Northside Methodist 18

Randolph 52, North Jackson 14

Red Level 26, Houston Co. 0

Reeltown 42, Goshen 22

Saraland 35, Spanish Fort 24

Shelby Co. 23, Jemison 6

Shoals Chr. 44, Vina 16

Sparkman 53, Albertville 0

St Luke’s 27, Washington Co. 0

St. Michael 42, Escambia Co. 13

St. Paul’s 35, Murphy 7

Straughn 35, Clarke Co. 21

Sulligent 12, Winston Co. 8

Susan Moore 66, Asbury 0

T.R. Miller 32, Jackson 29

Thomasville 22, Hillcrest-Evergreen 6

Thorsby 42, Woodland 6

Trinity 20, Alabama Chr. 14

UMS-Wright 35, Gulf Shores 28

Vigor 6, Williamson 0

Westminster-Huntsville 49, St. John Paul II 20

Wetumpka 27, Park Crossing 8

Wicksburg 28, Cottonwood 8

Wilcox Aca. 42, Sparta 26

Zion Chapel 19, Samson 6

