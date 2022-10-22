 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WIREGRASS AND STATE SCORES

  • Updated
  • 0
scorboard

CLASS 7A

Auburn 37, Prattville 29

Baker 42, Fairhope 10

Bob Jones 42, Albertville 14

Davidson 28, Alma Bryant 7

Dothan 14, Opelika 7

Enterprise 33, Jeff Davis 14

Florence 21, Sparkman 0

Foley 34, Daphne 7

Hewitt-Trussville 45, Chelsea 14

Hoover 9, Thompson 0

Huntsville 45, Austin 31

James Clemens 63, Grissom 27

Lee-Montgomery 22, Smiths Station 16

Mary Montgomery 42, Robertsdale 0

People are also reading…

Oak Mountain 9, Spain Park 3

Vestavia Hills 59, Tuscaloosa County 18

CLASS 6A

Athens 48, Fort Payne 21

Benjamin Russell 47, Helena 14

Bessemer City 52, Paul Bryant 33

Carver-Montgomery 22, Pike Road 19

Center Point 41, Oxford 24

Clay-Chalkville 52, Shades Valley 0

Cullman 31, Etowah 7

Decatur 52, Buckhorn 14

Gadsden City 24, Calera 20

Gardendale 28, Mountain Brook 28 (corrected score)

Homewood 34, Briarwood Christian 10

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 35, McAdory 14

Hueytown 68, Central-Tuscaloosa 0

Jackson-Olin 24, Mortimer Jordan 17

Lee-Huntsville 49, Columbia 8

McGill-Toolen Catholic 45, Blount 18

Northridge 28, Brookwood 14

Parker 33, Huffman 14

Pelham 28, Chilton County 7

Pinson Valley 45, Pell City 21

Spanish Fort 45, Murphy 6

Stanhope Elmore 27, Park Crossing 6

St. Paul’s Episcopal 28, Baldwin County 14

Theodore 27, Saraland 26

Wetumpka 34, Sidney Lanier 16

Woodlawn 22, Minor 18

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 69, Talladega 21

Arab 49, Hazel Green 21

B.C. Rain 24, Elberta 2

Beauregard 54, Jemison 14

Boaz 37, Douglas 0

Brewer 22, West Point 21

Central, Clay County 26, Russellville 14

Charles Henderson 37, Selma 22

Citronelle 29, LeFlore 6

Demopolis 55, Greenville 0

East Limestone 49, Ardmore 22

Elmore County 56, Holtville 34

Eufaula 31, Early County (GA) 28

Fairfield 40, Hayden 12

Gulf Shores 37, Vigor 21

Guntersville 41, Sardis 0

Headland 34, New Brockton 14

John Carroll Catholic 13, Wenonah 12

Leeds 31, Lincoln 10

Moody 35, Southside-Gadsden 13

Pleasant Grove 45, Jasper 14

Ramsay 48, Carver-Birmingham 6

Rehobeth 23, Shelby County 12

Russellville 41, Fairview 14

Scottsboro 54, Crossville 7

Springville 42, St. Clair County 32

UMS-Wright 21, Faith 20

Valley 12, Carroll 6

CLASS 4A

American Christian 24, Montevallo 7

Anniston 42, Cleburne County 0

Bayside Academy 41, Satsuma 7

Bibb County 49, Holt 0

B.T. Washington 60, Dale County 12

Central Florence 49, East Lawrence 0

Cherokee County 40, Ashville 0

Cordova 56, Curry 8

Deshler 48, Brooks 32

Dora 55, Oak Grove 22

Hale County 32, Sipsey Valley 24

Haleyville 49, Corner 42

Hanceville 35, Fultondale 3

Handley 48, Munford 14

Jackson 56, Wilcox Central 0

Jacksonville 48, White Plains 14

Madison County 47, St. John Paul II Catholic 31

Montgomery Academy 40, Geneva 13

Montgomery Catholic 45, Andalusia 23

North Jackson 60, DAR 7

Northside 48, Hamilton 0

Oneonta 49, Good Hope 21

Orange Beach 55, Escambia County 19

Priceville 35, Randolph 21

Rogers 49, West Limestone 28

Slocomb 42, Bullock County 6

T.R. Miller 35, St. Michael Catholic 6

West Blocton 32, Dallas County 0

Westminster Christian 46, New Hope 14

CLASS 3A

Alabama Christian 56, Southside-Selma 38

Carbon Hill 14, Tarrant 12

Colbert County 51, Elkmont 0

Cottage Hill Christian 41, Hillcrest-Evergreen 16

Dadeville 49, Randolph County 7

Danville 41, Brindlee Mountain 0

Excel 27, WS Neal 14

Fayette County 35, Midfield 16

Flomaton 46, Monroe County 14

Geraldine 49, Glencoe 27

Houston Academy 42, Providence Christian 7

J.B. Pennington 12, Southeastern 7

Lauderdale County 34, Colbert Heights 0

Madison Academy 56, Susan Moore 7

Mobile Christian 34, Thomasville 7

Northside Methodist 31, Ashford 28

Ohatchee 41, Plainview 28

Opp 38, Straughn 14

Phil Campbell 44, Clements 32

Piedmont 28, Hokes Bluff 7

Pike County 63, Daleville 6

Prattville Christian 41, Sumter Central 20

Saks 38, Walter Wellborn 18

Sylvania 45, Westbrook Christian 22

Trinity Presbyterian 58, Greensboro 0

Vinemont 47, Asbury 0

Weaver 30, Beulah 14

Winfield 43, Oakman 0

CLASS 2A

Aliceville 44, Greene County 6

Ariton 37, Samson 21

B.B. Comer 47, Fayetteville 6

Chickasaw 24, St. Patrick (MS) 14

Clarke County 48, Francis Marion 16

Cleveland 40, Holly Pond 6

Collinsville 28, North Sand Mountain 12

Cottonwood 32, Geneva County 28

Falkville 55, Tharptown 14

Fyffe 41, Ider 0

Goshen 58, Horseshoe Bend 32

GW Long 42, Wicksburg 35

Hatton 38, Red Bay 22

Isabella 48, Woodland 14

J.U. Blacksher 48, Washington County 0

Lanett 52, Barbour County 0

Lexington 75, Sheffield 27

Locust Fork 26, West End 16

Luverne 36, LaFayette 18

Millry 36, Leroy 14

Pisgah 35, Section 8

Pleasant Valley 20, Gaston 14

Ranburne 64, Central Coosa 14

Reeltown 8, Highland Home 7

Sand Rock 33, Whitesburg Christian 0

Tuscaloosa Academy 41, Cold Springs 22

Vincent 43, Thorsby 8

Winston County 46, Lamar County 28

Zion Chapel 22, Abbeville 16

CLASS 1A

Addison 45, Phillips 12

Appalachian 34, Cedar Bluff 13

Autaugaville 22, Central-Hayneville 16

Berry 49, Brilliant 16

Brantley 34, Red Level 6

Chocaw County 58, J.F. Shields 0

Elba 48, Pleasant Home 6

Florala 56, Kinston 30

Hackleburg 48, Vina 6

Keith 42, R.C. Hatch 0

Linden 68, A.L. Johnson 0

Loachapoka 40, Billingsley 6

Lynn 32, South Lamar 9

Maplesville 35, Verbena 14

Marengo 22, University CharterSchool 14

Marion County 41, Hubbertville 28

Meek 69, Cherokee 8

Notasulga 40, Calhoun 6

Southern Choctaw 44, Fruitdale 30

Spring Garden 47, Ragland 21

Sumiton Christian 28, Holy Spirit Catholic 17

Sweet Water 30, St. Luke’s Episcopal 14

Valley Head 57, Gaylesville 30

Victory Christian 25, Winterboro 12

Wadley 1, Talladega County Central 0, forfeit

Waterloo 38, Shoals Christian 6

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert