WIREGRASS AND STATE SCORES

High School Scores

CLASS 7A

Central-Phenix City 55, Lee-Montgomery 20

Davidson 28, Park Crossing 14

Foley 55, Alma Bryant 32

Prattville 38, Jeff Davis 20

Thompson 51, Oak Mountain 0

CLASS 6A

Buckhorn 38, Lee-Huntsville 20

Clay-Chalkville 63, Huffman 0

Cullman 35, Columbia 6

Fort Payne 46, Hazel Green 14

Hartselle 45, Athens 21

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 47, Bessemer City 16

Homewood 31, Chilton County 10

Hueytown 32, McAdory 27

Mountain Brook 35, Parker 6

Northridge 55, Central-Tuscaloosa 0

Pelham 30, Benjamin Russell 20

Pike Road 40, Russell County 7

Saraland 48, Baldwin County 7

Sidney Lanier 41, Stanhope Elmore 17

St. Paul’s Episcopal 38, Robertsdale 14

CLASS 5A

East Limestone 54, Lawrence County 13

Faith Christian 41, Pike Liberal Arts 0

Gulf Shores 49, Elberta 3

Leeds 23, Alexandria 7

Ramsay 56, John Carroll Catholic 7

Scottsboro 25, Sardis 0

Tallassee 25, Valley 7

UMS-Wright 42, B.C. Rain 7

Williamson 20, Citronelle 0

CLASS 4A

Andalusia 49, Slocomb 0

Bibb County 46, Montevallo 0

Haleyville 46, Curry 6

Handley 48, Talladega 3

Jackson 55, Satsuma 0

Montgomery Catholic 64, Bullock County 0

St. John Paul II Catholic 27, New Hope 20

St. Michael Catholic 49, Wilcox Central 6

Westminster Christian 70, Madison County 42

Wilson 33, East Lawrence 21

CLASS 3A

Alabama Christian 40, Prattville Christian 7

Danville 49, Asbury 6

Excel 21, Thomasville 20

Gordo 35, Fayette County 0

Highland Home 36, Barbour County 14

Houston Academy 52, Northside Methodist 0

J.B. Pennington 55, Brindlee Mountain 0

Madison Academy 49, Vinemont 7

Piedmont 45, Glencoe 10

Pike County 21, Providence Christian 7

Plainview 33, Sylvania 30

Southside-Selma 52, Greensboro 30

CLASS 2A

Ariton 49, Abbeville 0

Clarke County 20, JU Blacksher 0

Cleveland 36, Gaston 6

Collinsville 41, Ider 12

Falkville 28, Red Bay 6

Francis Marion 38, Washington County 32

Fyffe 70, Sand Rock 14

Reeltown 48, Horseshoe Bend 9

Southeastern 14, Locust Fork 12

Tuscaloosa Academy 34, Winston County 8

Vincent 39, Woodland 0

Whitesburg Christian 36, Section 24

CLASS 1A

Cherokee 34, Vina 8

Decatur Heritage 49, Woodville 8

Donoho 48, Talladega County Central 14

Elba 62, Georgiana 28

Hubbertville 41, Berry 8

Leroy 54, Southern Choctaw 6

Lynn 45, Brilliant 6

Meek 63, Shoals Christian 0

Pickens County 60, Holy Spirit 0

Sweet Water 45, Keith 0

Valley Head 34, Appalachian 28

Wadley 47, Victory Christian 0

