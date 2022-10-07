WIREGRASS AND STATE SCORES

High School Scores
CLASS 7A
Central-Phenix City 55, Lee-Montgomery 20
Davidson 28, Park Crossing 14
Foley 55, Alma Bryant 32
Prattville 38, Jeff Davis 20
Thompson 51, Oak Mountain 0
CLASS 6A
Buckhorn 38, Lee-Huntsville 20
Clay-Chalkville 63, Huffman 0
Cullman 35, Columbia 6
Fort Payne 46, Hazel Green 14
Hartselle 45, Athens 21
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 47, Bessemer City 16
People are also reading…
Homewood 31, Chilton County 10
Hueytown 32, McAdory 27
Mountain Brook 35, Parker 6
Northridge 55, Central-Tuscaloosa 0
Pelham 30, Benjamin Russell 20
Pike Road 40, Russell County 7
Saraland 48, Baldwin County 7
Sidney Lanier 41, Stanhope Elmore 17
St. Paul’s Episcopal 38, Robertsdale 14
CLASS 5A
East Limestone 54, Lawrence County 13
Faith Christian 41, Pike Liberal Arts 0
Gulf Shores 49, Elberta 3
Leeds 23, Alexandria 7
Ramsay 56, John Carroll Catholic 7
Scottsboro 25, Sardis 0
Tallassee 25, Valley 7
UMS-Wright 42, B.C. Rain 7
Williamson 20, Citronelle 0
CLASS 4A
Andalusia 49, Slocomb 0
Bibb County 46, Montevallo 0
Haleyville 46, Curry 6
Handley 48, Talladega 3
Jackson 55, Satsuma 0
Montgomery Catholic 64, Bullock County 0
St. John Paul II Catholic 27, New Hope 20
St. Michael Catholic 49, Wilcox Central 6
Westminster Christian 70, Madison County 42
Wilson 33, East Lawrence 21
CLASS 3A
Alabama Christian 40, Prattville Christian 7
Danville 49, Asbury 6
Excel 21, Thomasville 20
Gordo 35, Fayette County 0
Highland Home 36, Barbour County 14
Houston Academy 52, Northside Methodist 0
J.B. Pennington 55, Brindlee Mountain 0
Madison Academy 49, Vinemont 7
Piedmont 45, Glencoe 10
Pike County 21, Providence Christian 7
Plainview 33, Sylvania 30
Southside-Selma 52, Greensboro 30
CLASS 2A
Ariton 49, Abbeville 0
Clarke County 20, JU Blacksher 0
Cleveland 36, Gaston 6
Collinsville 41, Ider 12
Falkville 28, Red Bay 6
Francis Marion 38, Washington County 32
Fyffe 70, Sand Rock 14
Reeltown 48, Horseshoe Bend 9
Southeastern 14, Locust Fork 12
Tuscaloosa Academy 34, Winston County 8
Vincent 39, Woodland 0
Whitesburg Christian 36, Section 24
CLASS 1A
Cherokee 34, Vina 8
Decatur Heritage 49, Woodville 8
Donoho 48, Talladega County Central 14
Elba 62, Georgiana 28
Hubbertville 41, Berry 8
Leroy 54, Southern Choctaw 6
Lynn 45, Brilliant 6
Meek 63, Shoals Christian 0
Pickens County 60, Holy Spirit 0
Sweet Water 45, Keith 0
Valley Head 34, Appalachian 28
Wadley 47, Victory Christian 0