WIREGRASS AND STATE SCORES

  • Updated
AHSAA

CLASS 7A

Auburn 58, Lee-Montgomery 7

Austin 47, Albertville 10

Dothan 57, Smiths Station 43

Hoover 17, Hewitt-Trussville 7

Huntsville 28, Bob Jones 24

Mary Montgomery 33, Alma Bryant 19

Prattville 24, Opelika 21 (OT)

Sparkman 57, Grissom 0

CLASS 6A

Athens 47, Mae Jemison 6

Blount 18, Baldwin County 9

Clay-Chalkville 56, Center Point 19

Cullman 53, Lee-Huntsville 13

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 44, Brookwood 0

Homewood 31, Benjamin Russell 24

McAdory 37, Central-Tuscaloosa 7

McGill-Toolen Catholic 34, Murphy 14

Mountain Brook 48, Jackson-Olin 0

Pike Road 16, Eufaula 10 (OT)

Sidney Lanier 28, Park Crossing 12

Theodore 29, Spanish Fort 21

Wetumpka 49, Russel County 7

Woodlawn 27, Mortimer Jordan 21

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 33, Springville 15

Beauregard 26, Charles Henderson 14

Carroll 33, Seminole County (GA) 3

Demopolis 49, Clarke County 13

Fairview 50, West Point 7

Faith Academy 43, Citronelle 0

Jasper 45, Wenonah 7

Marbury 22, Tallassee 20

Pleasant Grove 53, Hayden 0

Ramsay 48, Fairfield 14

Selma 36, Greenville 6

UMS-Wright 10, Vigor 7

Williamson 20, B.C. Rain 0

CLASS 4A

Andalusia 49, Montgomery Academy 7

Anniston 49, White Plains 13

B.T. Washington 34, Slocomb 14

Central-Florence 35, Brooks 28

Cherokee County 49, Hanceville 15

Cordova 41, Hamilton 21

Dale County 29, Bullock County 18

Dallas County 20, Holt 0

Deshler 55, Wilson 13

Escambia County 34, Wilcox Central 0

Etowah 35, Good Hope 6

Handley 26, Central, Clay County 15

Jackson 30, Bayside Academy 10

Madison County 28, DAR 0

Montgomery Catholic 62, Geneva 0

Munford 42, Cleburne County 28

Oak Grove 41, Curry 26

Oneonta 51, Fultondale 13

North Jackson 21, St. John Paul II Catholic 14

Randolph 53, Westminster Christian 20

West Blocton 7, Montevallo 6

West Limestone 48, East Lawrence 13

West Morgan 35, Rogers 16

Class 3A

Dadeville 22, Walter Wellborn 14

Daleville 16, Northside Methodist 15

Excel 31, Flomaton 24

Gordo 49, Tarrant 0

Houston Academy 49, New Brockton 6

JB Pennington 47, Asbury 0

Lauderdale County 29, Colbert County 0

Madison Academy 48, Danville 0

Mars Hill Bible 69, Elkmont 8

Mobile Christian 48, Monroe County 6

Opp 28, Pike County 27

Plainview 28, Glencoe 7

Prattville Christian 28, Greensboro 14

Randolph County 20, Weaver 0

Saint James 56, Slouthside-Selma 14

Straughn 41, Ashford 12

Susan Moore 29, Vinemont 22

Thomasville 12, Cottage Hill Christian 7

Trinity Presbyterian 38, Sylacauga 7

W.S. Neal 28, Hillcrst-Evergreen 27

CLASS 2A

Ariton 35, Zion Chapel 0

Chickasaw 20, Francis Marion 6

Cleveland 40, Pleasant Valley 13

Cottonwood 22, Samson 0

Falkville 21, Hatton 6

Fyffe 54, Section 0

Goshen 60, LaFayette 28

G.W. Long 21, Geneva County 0

Highland Home 42, Horseshoe Bend 0

Isabella 59, Fayetteville 21

J.U. Blacksher 21, St. Luke’s Episcopal 15

Lexington 53, Tharptown 18

Luverne 26, Lanett 25

North Sand Mountain 54, Whitesburg Christian 28

Pisgah 42, Ider 10

Ranburne 40, Woodland 0

Reeltown 76, Barbour County 0

Thorsby 48, Central, Coosa 0

West End 51, Gaston 0

Wicksburg 29, Abbeville 8

CLASS 1A

Addison 69, Waterloo 0

Appalachian 53, Gaylesville 34

Autaugaville 49, Billigsley 6

Brantley 53, Kinston 6

Decatur Heritage 43, Cedar Bluff 20

Donoho 21, Victory Christian 7

Florala 50, Pleasant Home 20

Fruitdale 38, JF Shields 0

Linden 62, RC Hatch 0

Loachapoka 50, Notasulga 14 (corrected score)

Lynn 49, Holy Spirit Catholic 13

Maplesville 56, Calhoun 0

Marion County 54, Berry 6

Meek 40, Phillips 6

Millry 46, Choctaw County 20

Ragland 32, Wadley 25

Spring Garden 33, Winterboro 16

Sweet Water 57, A.L. Johnson 0

