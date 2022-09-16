WIREGRASS AND STATE SCORES

AHSAA
CLASS 7A
Auburn 58, Lee-Montgomery 7
Austin 47, Albertville 10
Dothan 57, Smiths Station 43
Hoover 17, Hewitt-Trussville 7
Huntsville 28, Bob Jones 24
Mary Montgomery 33, Alma Bryant 19
Prattville 24, Opelika 21 (OT)
Sparkman 57, Grissom 0
CLASS 6A
Athens 47, Mae Jemison 6
Blount 18, Baldwin County 9
Clay-Chalkville 56, Center Point 19
Cullman 53, Lee-Huntsville 13
People are also reading…
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 44, Brookwood 0
Homewood 31, Benjamin Russell 24
McAdory 37, Central-Tuscaloosa 7
McGill-Toolen Catholic 34, Murphy 14
Mountain Brook 48, Jackson-Olin 0
Pike Road 16, Eufaula 10 (OT)
Sidney Lanier 28, Park Crossing 12
Theodore 29, Spanish Fort 21
Wetumpka 49, Russel County 7
Woodlawn 27, Mortimer Jordan 21
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 33, Springville 15
Beauregard 26, Charles Henderson 14
Carroll 33, Seminole County (GA) 3
Demopolis 49, Clarke County 13
Fairview 50, West Point 7
Faith Academy 43, Citronelle 0
Jasper 45, Wenonah 7
Marbury 22, Tallassee 20
Pleasant Grove 53, Hayden 0
Ramsay 48, Fairfield 14
Selma 36, Greenville 6
UMS-Wright 10, Vigor 7
Williamson 20, B.C. Rain 0
CLASS 4A
Andalusia 49, Montgomery Academy 7
Anniston 49, White Plains 13
B.T. Washington 34, Slocomb 14
Central-Florence 35, Brooks 28
Cherokee County 49, Hanceville 15
Cordova 41, Hamilton 21
Dale County 29, Bullock County 18
Dallas County 20, Holt 0
Deshler 55, Wilson 13
Escambia County 34, Wilcox Central 0
Etowah 35, Good Hope 6
Handley 26, Central, Clay County 15
Jackson 30, Bayside Academy 10
Madison County 28, DAR 0
Montgomery Catholic 62, Geneva 0
Munford 42, Cleburne County 28
Oak Grove 41, Curry 26
Oneonta 51, Fultondale 13
North Jackson 21, St. John Paul II Catholic 14
Randolph 53, Westminster Christian 20
West Blocton 7, Montevallo 6
West Limestone 48, East Lawrence 13
West Morgan 35, Rogers 16
Class 3A
Dadeville 22, Walter Wellborn 14
Daleville 16, Northside Methodist 15
Excel 31, Flomaton 24
Gordo 49, Tarrant 0
Houston Academy 49, New Brockton 6
JB Pennington 47, Asbury 0
Lauderdale County 29, Colbert County 0
Madison Academy 48, Danville 0
Mars Hill Bible 69, Elkmont 8
Mobile Christian 48, Monroe County 6
Opp 28, Pike County 27
Plainview 28, Glencoe 7
Prattville Christian 28, Greensboro 14
Randolph County 20, Weaver 0
Saint James 56, Slouthside-Selma 14
Straughn 41, Ashford 12
Susan Moore 29, Vinemont 22
Thomasville 12, Cottage Hill Christian 7
Trinity Presbyterian 38, Sylacauga 7
W.S. Neal 28, Hillcrst-Evergreen 27
CLASS 2A
Ariton 35, Zion Chapel 0
Chickasaw 20, Francis Marion 6
Cleveland 40, Pleasant Valley 13
Cottonwood 22, Samson 0
Falkville 21, Hatton 6
Fyffe 54, Section 0
Goshen 60, LaFayette 28
G.W. Long 21, Geneva County 0
Highland Home 42, Horseshoe Bend 0
Isabella 59, Fayetteville 21
J.U. Blacksher 21, St. Luke’s Episcopal 15
Lexington 53, Tharptown 18
Luverne 26, Lanett 25
North Sand Mountain 54, Whitesburg Christian 28
Pisgah 42, Ider 10
Ranburne 40, Woodland 0
Reeltown 76, Barbour County 0
Thorsby 48, Central, Coosa 0
West End 51, Gaston 0
Wicksburg 29, Abbeville 8
CLASS 1A
Addison 69, Waterloo 0
Appalachian 53, Gaylesville 34
Autaugaville 49, Billigsley 6
Brantley 53, Kinston 6
Decatur Heritage 43, Cedar Bluff 20
Donoho 21, Victory Christian 7
Florala 50, Pleasant Home 20
Fruitdale 38, JF Shields 0
Linden 62, RC Hatch 0
Loachapoka 50, Notasulga 14 (corrected score)
Lynn 49, Holy Spirit Catholic 13
Maplesville 56, Calhoun 0
Marion County 54, Berry 6
Meek 40, Phillips 6
Millry 46, Choctaw County 20
Ragland 32, Wadley 25
Spring Garden 33, Winterboro 16
Sweet Water 57, A.L. Johnson 0