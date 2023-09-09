Addison 54, Cherokee 6
Alabama Chr. 30, Lynn 20
American Chr. 55, Holt 0
Andalusia 56, Dale Co. 6
Anniston 47, Munford 14
Appalachian 34, Cleveland 14
Arab 21, Douglas 14
Ariton 35, Geneva Co. 6
Asbury 18, Brindlee Mountain 12
Athens 44, Decatur 16
Auburn 28, Dothan 27 (2OT)
B.B. Comer 45, Woodland 0
Baker 66, Davidson 28
Banks Aca. 60, Escambia Aca. 38
Benjamin Russell 57, Calera 7
Bessemer City 48, McAdory 21
Beulah 38, Saks 24
Bibb Co. 34, West Blocton 13
Billingsley 21, Calhoun 19
Blount 28, Robertsdale 7
Brantley 30, McKenzie 28
Brewer 21, Ardmore 19
Briarwood 28, Chilton Co. 10
Carroll-Ozark 27, Rehobeth 14
Carver-Birmingham 26, Hayden 14
Carver-Montgomery 27, Park Crossing 0
Catholic-Montgomery 56, BTW-Tuskegee 6
Center Point 56, Huffman 0
Central-Clay Co. 41, Tallassee 7
Central-Florence 55, Wilson 14
Central-Phenix City 48, Enterprise 7
Central-Tuscaloosa 42, Paul Bryant 27
Chambers Aca. 41, Crenshaw Chr. 14
Charles Henderson 39, Greenville 6
Cherokee Co. 35, Good Hope 0
Choctaw Co. 40, Fruitdale 7
Clarke Co. 46, Washington Co. 19
Clay-Chalkville 47, Pell City 7
Cleburne Co. 42, Talladega 13
Collinsville 39, Section 6
Corner 53, Hamilton 6
Cottonwood 50, Abbeville 14
Dadeville 26, Weaver 20
Daphne 49, Alma Bryant 35
Decatur Heritage 34, Valley Head 12
Demopolis 40, Selma 0
Deshler 55, West Limestone 14
Dora 61, Curry 14
Edgewood 29, Abbeville Chr. 0
Elba 49, Houston Co. 14
Elkmont 44, Phil Campbell 22
Escambia Co. 46, Satsuma 6
Etowah 42, Ashville 13
Eufaula 56, Headland 14
Excel 28, Cottage Hill 26
Fairview 56, East Limestone 21
Falkville 58, Sheffield 34
Fayette Co. 34, Tarrant 0
Florence 28, Albertville 6
Fort Dale Aca. 34, Autauga Aca. 20
Fyffe 53, North Sand Mountain 0
G.W. Long 35, Samson 0
Gadsden City 49, Buckhorn 14
Geneva 46, Slocomb 41
Georgiana 44, Florala 0
Geraldine 35, Plainview 3
Glenwood 51, Bessemer Aca. 6
Gordo 25, Winfield 18
Gulf Shores 31, Faith-Mobile 16
Haleyville 36, Cordova 21
Handley 32, Jacksonville 24
Hartselle 42, Cullman 0
Helena 31, Homewood 17
Hewitt-Trussville 42, Oak Mountain 7
Highland Home 42, Goshen 21
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 48, Northridge 3
Hokes Bluff 47, Glencoe 7
Holtville 41, Shelby Co. 18
Hooper 50, Macon-East 24
Hoover 28, Spain Park 20
Hubbertville 28, Holy Spirit 12
Hueytown 35, Brookwood 0
Huntsville 36, Grissom 0
Ider 28, Whitesburg Chr. 21
J.U. Blacksher 48, Francis Marion 19
Jackson 50, Orange Beach 2
Jackson Aca. 30, South Choctaw Aca. 6
James Clemens 40, Bob Jones 13
Lakeside 55, Coosa Valley 0
Lamar Co. 40, Greene Co. 0
Lanett 41, Horseshoe Bend 13
Lauderdale Co. 59, Clements 9
Leeds 23, Springville 7
Lee-Huntsville 46, Hazel Green 21
Lee-Scott 51, Morgan Aca. 7
Lexington 33, Red Bay 22
Linden 44, Keith 12
Loachapoka 54, Verbena 18
Locust Fork 68, Holly Pond 28
Lowndes Aca. 29, Southern Aca. 0
Luverne 42, Barbour Co. 0
Madison Aca. 26, J.B. Pennington 21
Maplesville 61, Central-Hayneville 6
Marbury 22, Jemison 0
Marengo 52, A.L. Johnson 16
Marion Co. 44, Brilliant 12
Mars Hill Bible 54, Colbert Heights 0
Mary Montgomery 28, Foley 7
Meek 52, Waterloo 14
Millry 54, Southern Choctaw 0
Mobile Chr. 38, W.S. Neal 6
Monroe Aca. 19, Valiant Cross 14
Montevallo 33, Hale Co. 21
Montgomery Aca. 38, Bullock Co. 19
Moody 42, Alexandria 7
Mortimer Jordan 58, Gardendale 21
Mountain Brook 28, Minor 0
Muscle Shoals 42, Columbia 0
New Hope 56, DAR 6
Notasulga 50, Autaugaville 12
Oak Grove 16, Northside 7
Oakman 21, Midfield 12
Ohatchee 34, Westbrook Chr. 33
Oneonta 43, Hanceville 24
Opelika 44, Julian 8
Oxford 42, Shades Valley 13
Patrician 34, Pickens Aca. 8
Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) 24, Fairhope 0
Pickens Co. 56, Sumiton Chr. 0
Pike Co. 28, Ashford 13
Pike Road 41, Wetumpka 18
Pisgah 50, Sand Rock 7
Pleasant Grove 35, Wenonah 21
Pleasant Valley 34, West End-Walnut Grove 14
Prattville 43, Smiths Station 9
Priceville 48, Madison Co. 21
Providence Chr. 38, New Brockton 14
Ragland 66, Donoho 0
Ramsay 55, Jasper 6
Ranburne 38, Fayetteville 19
Randolph 46, St. John Paul II 12
Randolph Co. 38, Childersburg 28
Red Level 25, Pleasant Home 0
Reeltown 41, LaFayette 6
Rogers 36, East Lawrence 28
Russellville 37, Lawrence Co. 7
Saraland 47, St. Paul’s 3
Scottsboro 63, Boaz 38
Shoals Chr. 50, Phillips-Bear Creek 7
Sipsey Valley 69, Dallas Co. 12
South Lamar 42, Berry 6
Southeastern-Blount 46, Gaston 0
Southside-Gadsden 29, Lincoln 8
Spanish Fort 14, Baldwin Co. 13
Sparkman 21, Austin 18
St. James 63, Prattville Chr. 35
St. Luke’s 36, Chickasaw 34
Stanhope Elmore 24, Russell Co. 21
Straughn 46, Daleville 16
Sulligent 49, Cold Springs 8
Sumter Central 26, Greensboro 14
Susan Moore 33, Danville 0
Sylvania 23, Piedmont 7
T.R. Miller 47, Wilcox Central 12
Tanner 74, Tharptown 8
Theodore 39, Murphy 8
Thomasville 50, Monroe Co. 30
Thompson 21, Vestavia Hills 3
Thorsby 50, Isabella 43
Trinity 43, Southside-Selma 26
Tuscaloosa Aca. 44, Aliceville 23
Tuscaloosa Co. 42, Chelsea 21
UMS-Wright 13, LeFlore 6
Valley 21, Beauregard 14
Victory Chr. 47, Talladega Co. Central 6
Vigor 34, Citronelle 28 (OT)
Vincent 57, Central-Coosa 0
Wadley 41, Spring Garden 7
West Morgan 83, Brooks 53
West Point 33, Vinemont 28
Westminster-Huntsville 56, North Jackson 35
Wicksburg 30, Zion Chapel 14
Wilcox Aca. 50, Sparta 0
Williamson 39, Elberta 12
Winston Co. 62, Carbon Hill 28
Woodville 38, Cedar Bluff 27