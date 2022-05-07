Wiregrass athletes capture 10 gold medals at state track/field meet

After a slow start on Thursday, high school track/field athletes from the Wiregrass hit a gold rush late Friday and on Saturday as the area earned 10 gold medals at the AHSAA State Championship from six individuals and two relay teams.

Enterprise’s Aniyah Kitt and Houston Academy’s MaCauley Flanagan sparked the Wiregrass performances as both were two-time state champions over the weekend. Kitt won both the Class 7A 100 and 200 meter races with times of 12.03 and 24.26, while Flanagan won the same events in Class 3A with times of 12:39 and 25.87.

Also capturing first place were Geneva County’s Jordyn Alston in the Class 2A 100-meter hurdles (16.21 time), Providence Christian’s Lucy Griffin in the Class 3A discus (106 feet, 8 inches) along with Abbeville’s Trent Lingo in the Class 2A boys long jump (22 feet, 7 ¼ inches) and Carroll’s Jaquez Strong in the Class 5A discus (151.01).

Two relay teams also took home a gold medal. Providence Christian had both of those with the girls winning the 4x800-meter relay in 10:17.63 and the Eagles boys also winning in the 4x8 with an 8:21.27 time.

Members of the girls winning team were AC Farris, Madelyn Patterson, Millie Talmadge and Hannah Jacobs, while the boys members were Cole Smith, Hudson Jordan, Banks Folger and Conner Patterson.

Overall 22 Wiregrass teams had at least one top eight finish to earn team points, 11 in both genders.

The Providence Christian girls had the best finish, taking fourth place in the Class 3A standings with 55 points. City rival Houston Academy was a spot behind in fifth in Class 3A with 44 points. The Geneva County girls, in Class 2A, finished fifth with 44 points.

Other top 10 team finishes were Carroll boys placing sixth in Class 5A with 34 points and Charles Henderson boys taking seventh with 19 points, Enterprise girls claiming ninth in Class 7A with 26.5 points and Providence Christian boys finishing ninth in Class 3A with 24 points.

The following are individual top eight finishers for the local teams, starting with Class 7A girls. No local teams scored in Class 6A.

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

Enterprise (tied 13th place, 11.5 points)

Ainyah Kitt, 1st place, 100 meters, 12:03; 1st place, 200 meters, 24:26

Sarah Amos, 6th place, discus, 101 feet, 7 inches

Jamesha Howard, 8th place, high jump, 5 feet, 0 inches

4x100-relay team, 6th place, 49.10

Dothan (tied for 20th, 5 points)

Journey Bishop, 5th place, shot put, 36’0”

Aniyah Dent, 8th place, discus, 99’8”

CLASS 5A

Charles Henderson (10th place, 25 points)

4x100 relay team, 2nd place, 49.57

4x400 relay team, 2nd place, 4:13.67

Makayla Green, 6th place, 400 meters, 1:01.63

Jimelia Woods, 6th place, 100 meters, 12.79; 8th place, long jump, 16’5 ¾”

Payton Ousley, 7th place, 200 meters, 26.58

Headland (tied for 28th place, 1 point)

Liza Varnum, 8th place, 300 hurdles, 48.41

CLASS 4A

Ashford (tied for 30th place, 3 points)

Kayla Fields, 6th place, shot put, 31’1 ½”

Geneva (tied for 30th place, 3 points)

4x100 relay team, 6th place, 52.77

CLASS 3A

Providence Christian (4th place, 55 points)

Lucy Griffin, 1st place, discus, 106’08”; 2nd place, shot put, 34’5”

4x800 relay team, 1st place, 10:17.63

Madelyn Patterson, 2nd place, 800 meters, 2:27.80

Millicent Talmadge, 4th place, 1600 meters, 5:36.68; 4th place, 3200 meters, 11:47.17

4x400 relay team, 4th place, 4:25.53

Hannah Jacobs, 7th place, 3200 meters, 12:30.51; 8th place, 1600 meters, 5:50.94

Elizabeth Sneed, 8th place, triple jump, 30’ ½”

Houston Academy (5th place, 44 points)

MaCauley Flanagan, 1st place, 100 meters, 12:39; 1st place, 200 meters, 25.87

4x100 relay team, 2nd place, 51.89

4x400 relay team, 2nd place, 4:21.23

4x800 relay team, 3rd place, 10:51.92

Brianna Hart, 8th place, 3200 meters, 12:40.60

Millie Gay, 8th place, javelin, 87’9”

Pike County (21st place, 7 points)

Kailyn Jackson, 6th place, 100, 12.67

Quanajah Smith, 5th place, 200 meters, 27.23

CLASS 2A

Geneva County (5th place, 44 points)

Jordyn Alston, 1st place, 100 hurdles, 16.21; 3rd place, high jump, 4;10”, 5th place, 100 meters, 12.91; 5th place, long jump, 14’10 ½”

Anri Davis, 4th place triple jump, 32’ ½”; 6th place, long jump, 14’10 ¼”; 7th place, high jump, 4’6”

Esmeralda Salazar, 3rd place, shot put, 31’2 ¾”

Ebonie Wright, 4th place, 100 hurdles, 18.43

CLASS 1A

Barbour County (13th place, 14 points)

Anesia Eutsey, 2nd place, shot put, 30’9 ¾”; 3rd place, discus, 93’6”

BOYS

CLASS 7A

Enterprise (tied for 13th place, 11.5 points)

Andrew Purcell, 3rd place, high jump, 6-4

Eran Foye, 5th place, 300 hurdles, 40.65; 8th place, high jump, 6’2”

Dain Grimes, 8th place, 110 hurdles, 15.72

CLASS 5A

Carroll (6th place, 34 points)

Jaquez Strong, 1st place, discus, 151’1”

Bryson Dawkins, 2nd place, high jump, 6’2”; 4th place, long jump, 21’1”

Karmelo Overton, 2nd place, 110 hurdles, 15.52

Ricco Riggins, 6th place, 400 meters, 50.31

Charles Henderson (tied 7th place, 19 points)

Brandon Givens, 4th place, discus, 129’5”; 8th place, shot put, 43’ 5 ½”

4x400 relay team, 4th place, 3:30.62

Corey Robinson, 5th place, 200 meters, 22.21

Trent Ware, 6th place, high jump, 6’0”

Sequan Fagg, 8th place, 100 meters, 11.29

Headland (tied for 12th place, 16 points)

Robert Vickers, 2nd place, shot put, 45’7 ¾”

Connor Cook, 2nd place, discus, 130’7”

CLASS 3A

Providence Christian (9th place, 24 points)

4x800 relay team, 1st place, 8:21.27

Banks Folger, 3rd place, 3200 meters, 10:10.65

Cole Smith, 6th place, 320 meters, 10:22.63

William Stanley, 7th place, 3200 meters, 10:23.03

Michael Bridges, 7th place, discus, 118’10”

4x400 relay team, 7th place, 3:39.01

Pike County (14th place, 15 points)

Charles Pittman, 3rd place, 400 meters, 52.74

Kentavious Thomas, 3rd place, long jump, 19’3”

4x100 relay team, 6th place, 46.25

Houston Academy (18th place, 10 points)

Colton Ash, 5th place, javelin, 144’ 01”

JC Peacock, 5th place, 1600, 4:50.20

Rod Jackson, 7th place, 400 meters, 53.33

Goshen (21st place, 7 points)

Jamauri McClure, 4th place, 100 meters, 11.24

4x100 relay team, 7th place, 46.52

Opp (tied 26th place, 2 points)

Cole Jennings, 7th place, shot put, 42’ 7 ½”

Daleville (tied for 28th place, 1 point)

4x400 relay team, 8th place, 3:43.20

CLASS 2A

Abbeville (12th place, 26 points)

Trent Lingo, 1st place, long jump, 22’ 7 ¼”

Jaylon Dozier, 2nd place, long jump, 21’ 9 ½”; 6th place, 200 meters, 23.58

Ryan Graham, 4th place, shot put, 46’2”

