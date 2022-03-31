Wiregrass basketball trio recognized among finalists at ASWA banquet

MONTGOMERY – While they didn’t win an award, both Enterprise’s Elijah Terry and Pike Liberal Arts’ Austin Cross felt honored just being in the building on Thursday at the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Basketball Player of the Year banquet at The Renaissance Montgomery Hotel.

The two were finalists for state player of the year awards, Terry in Class 7A and Cross in the AISA boys.

The Wiregrass had a third finalist in Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson in Class 2A boys. Henderson, though, could not attend Thursday’s banquet because of a family trip.

All of the class winners as well as the Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball winners were announced during the banquet, presented by Alfa and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association.

Hazel Green’s Samiya Steele was named the state’s Miss Basketball and McGill-Toolen’s Barry Dunning was chosen Mr. Basketball.

“It was a great experience being here and it was great being a finalist,” Terry said after the banquet.

Cross had a similar thought process.

“It was awesome being one of the finalists,” Cross said. “It was great. My competition was awesome. I didn’t win it but being a finalist was a big thing. I am thankful to be a finalist.”

Both players helped their team to a state title, Terry in AHSAA Class 7A and Cross in AISA Class AAA.

Terry, a 6-foot-6 senior guard/forward, was a Class 7A finalist along with 6-foot-5 senior guard Jordan Frazier of state runner-up James Clements and 6-foot-4 sophomore guard Labarion Philon of state semifinalist Baker.

Baker’s Philon, a scoring phenom, was selected the 7A player of the year.

Terry said he wasn’t upset at not winning the award.

“It didn’t bother me if I had won or not. I won the ring and that is all I wanted,” Terry said, referring to earning a state championship ring with the Wildcats.

Terry averaged 15.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game this past season in helping the Wildcats win that Class 7A state title and finish 25-6 overall. Terry was the MVP of the state tournament and also had a strong performance in the recent Alabama-Mississippi game, earning four points and 11 rebounds over 18 minutes.

“We were so balanced as a team and he was so unselfish. Because of that we were able to have the success we were able to have,” Enterprise head coach Rhett Harrelson said after Thursday’s banquet. “It started right there with No. 3. He led us in scoring and he rebounded well for us. When the lights were the brightest, he played his best.

“Despite all the accolades he has gotten, I am so proud of his growth as a young man, his work ethic, communication, his attention to details and his maturity. I am so proud of him and I know wherever he ends up – whatever school he decides as he has a bunch of options, which is awesome – there is no doubt in my mind he will be successful because he has grown so much as a man.”

Terry is being recruited by most every junior college program in the state of Alabama and several junior colleges in Florida and Mississippi. The Wildcat star said he plans to visit some of the schools over the next couple of weeks and hopes to sign with one by the end of April.

Pike Liberal Arts’ Cross, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, delivered 21.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game in helping the Patriots win a second straight AISA Class AAA state title and earn a 23-2 on-court record.

The AISA award was won by 6-foot senior guard Robert Rose of AISA Class AA state champion Autauga Academy, the only state of Alabama team to beat Pike Lib during the season. Junior 6-foot-1 guard Walker McKee of Tuscaloosa Academy was the other finalist.

“I did feel I had a chance to win, but I knew it would be between me and Rob (Rose) because Walker didn’t play that much this year,” Cross said. “Rob averaged more than me this year and he beat us in the head-to-head match-up, so that is probably what it came down to.”

As a junior, Cross has a chance to make a return trip to the banquet next year.

“Yes, it does give me motivation (for next year),” Cross said. “I am going work hard. Even if I had won it, I would have worked just as hard.”

On the court, Cross is known for his accurate deadly outside shooting, hitting 48.3 percent on 30-pointers (72-of-149).

“I can shoot the ball as that is my greatest strength when I play basketball,” Cross said. “Another big part of my game is passing and I have been improving my defense.”

With his senior season still to come, Cross is already working on improving his game.

“Obviously, I have to work on my defense more because that is probably the biggest thing (I need to improve on) if I want to play college,” Cross said. “Also I have to get physically bigger. That is what I am doing now.”

Geneva County’s Henderson was a Class 2A finalist along with 6-foot-3 senior guards Logan Patterson of state champion Section and Anthony Johnson of Midfield. Midfield’s Johnson, who recently played in the Alabama-Mississippi all-star game, was selected the 2A winner by ASWA members.

Henderson, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, was the top scorer in the Wiregrass among boys players, pumping in 23.9 points per game. He also averaged 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.4 steals per contest as the senior guard in helping the Bulldogs to a 25-7 record and to the regional postseason tournament.

The finalist selection was the second during the academic year for Henderson, an Alabama football signee. In football, he was finalist for Class 2A Back of the Year. He was one of three state athletes overall to be a finalist in both sports this year. Anniston’s Antonio Kite (Class 4A) and Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle (Class 1A) were the others.

Members of the state’s Super All-State team plus each class winner for both girls and boys as selected by ASWA prep committee members.

MISS BASKETBALL

Samiya Steele, Hazel Green

MR. BASKETBALL

Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen

SUPER ALL-STATE

(top 5 players regardless of classification)

GIRLS

Samiya Steele, Hazel Green

Reniya Kelly, Hoover

Molly Heard, Pisgah

Emma Kate Tittle, Deshler

Aniya Hubbard, Hoover

BOYS

Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen

Labaron Philon, Baker

Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley

Antonio Kite, Anniston

Anthony Johnson, Midfield

CLASS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

GIRLS

7A: Reniya Kelly, Hoover

6A: Samiya Steele, Hazel Green

5A: Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville

4A: Emma Kate Tittle, Deshler

3A: Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Christian

2A: Molly Heard, Pisgah

1A: Timya Thurman, Linden

AISA: Jasmyn Burts, Glenwood

BOYS

7A: Labaron Philon, Baker

6A: Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen

5A: Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley

4A: Antonio Kite, Anniston

3A: Cole Millican, Plainview

2A: Anthony Johnson, Midfield

1A: Will Bonner, Belgreen

AISA: Robert Rose, Autauga Academy

