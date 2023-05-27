Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

This year’s Dothan Eagle high school tennis players of the year are a contrast in experience.

One is a young player in the second year competing on the high school level, while the other is a five-year starting veteran.

While different in age and experience, the two both excelled on the tennis court this past season in helping their team to state tournament appearances.

The young player is Providence Christian eighth grader Ella Brown, while the veteran is Houston Academy junior Mitchell Piedra.

Brown, who moved into the No. 1 singles spot this year for PCS after playing No. 2 last year, finished with a 13-4 singles record, with three losses to state championship finalists. She was also 14-4 in doubles play with partner Alex Hughes.

Piedra finished 15-7 at No. 1 singles for HA, but five of the losses were to state champions – four in close three set matches, including a memorable state championship loss, 11-9 in the decisive set. The Raider standout also earned a 19-4 record in doubles with partner Brody Williams and the duo finished as state runner-up.

Both players went undefeated in singles and doubles against other Wiregrass competitors.

For their efforts, Brown has been named the Dothan Eagle Girls Tennis Player of the Year and Piedra has been selected Dothan Eagle Boys Tennis Player of the Year. Piedra was honored for the third straight year.

Brown excels despite move to top spot

Despite being an eighth grader, Brown was inserted into the No. 1 singles spot for the Eagles by head coach Lindsey McCallister.

In playing at No. 1, she faced every team’s top player, many of whom were older. She beat most of those players.

“She was given a hard job playing the No. 1 position as an eighth grader, but she really rose to that challenge,” McCallister said. “She developed a wide variety of shots that she could use and she was really tough mentally and aggressive in her play. She handled herself very well and she was very successful.”

McCallister never doubted the youngster would meet the challenge.

“I knew she could handle it,” McCallister said. “She played exceptionally well last year as a seventh grader. I knew it was a lot of pressure and I didn’t want to burden her with that, but I knew she could do it.

“She is confident in herself and she is a great athlete. She plays volleyball and last year she played basketball. She is a good all-around athlete, so I knew she had that going for her.”

Though confident in her abilities, Brown admitted she was a bit surprised at her success at the top spot, mainly because of the caliber of competition she was facing.

“I never thought I would have (such a good year) because I am so young compared to a lot of No. 1 singles players, but I am glad that I had a good year,” Brown said.

A year ago, Brown played two sports during the spring, but decided to focus strictly on one this past season.

“I played (tennis) in seventh grade, but I also played softball at the same time,” Brown said. “Over the summer, I chose to focus on tennis. This was the first season where it was my No. 1 sport.”

The decision came down to a couple of factors.

“I just liked tennis better and had more of a love for it, so I chose it,” Brown said. “It is also a more fun sport to work on by yourself.”

Having played tennis since she was 4-5 years old in a tennis playing family – her dad Brad played at Wallace College – Brown said she likes the sport’s solo aspect.

“I like that it is a solo sport and like you are on your own and you have to push yourself to do the best,” Brown said. “You don’t have to rely on anybody else to help you out.”

She dedicated last summer to a lot of tennis training to improve her game.

“I practiced a lot, took some lessons and worked in tournaments to get better and improve my game,” Brown said.

The work paid off during Providence Christian’s season. She won 10 of her first 11 singles matches, losing only a three-set match to a Bainbridge (Ga.) player, falling 10-8 in the third set. Included was an impressive three-set win over a Margaret Roby of Class 6A Trinity.

She then lost a competitive 10-7 match to St. Luke’s Ella Bentley before finishing the season with wins over city rivals Dothan and Houston Academy.

She advanced to the finals at the section postseason tournament before losing again to Bentley, but helped the Eagles win the section title and advance to the Class 1A-2A-3A state tournament. At state, she lost in the first round to Lauderdale County’s Jillian Tanner, who lost in the finals to St. Luke’s Bentley.

In the meantime, Brown and partner Hughes rolled to an unbeaten record until hitting a late-season stumbling block with losses to Trinity, Pike Liberal Arts and St. Luke’s. They rebounded to win the last two regular-season matches and capture the section title before losing in the opening round at state.

McCallister said Brown’s vast arsenal of shots and ability to hit shots to the right spot made the Eagle player a hard player to beat.

“She is smart in her shot placement,” McCallister said. “This year, she volleyed really well and was aggressive at the net. She developed a really nice slice (shot) this year that she didn’t have last year. She used that to her advantage. She had some really nice drop shots.”

Brown said her goals for the season focused on the team.

“I just hoped to accomplish us making it to state and making it far during the season,” Brown said.

That goal was accomplished after PCS won the section title to advance to state where the Eagles finished third.

Brown is already focusing on her freshman season and helping the Eagles fly further.

“I just want to make it to state as a team again and just to get better,” Brown said.

Piedra meets challenge of tougher foes

After breezing through the competition with 28 wins in 31 matches the last two seasons, Houston Academy’s Mitchell Piedra knew it wasn’t going to be an easy as the Raiders moved up to Class 4A-5A.

“I knew it would be more difficult and I tried to prepare for that going into the season and I feel I did a good job with that, preparing the team and myself to get in the best tennis shape we could be to go out there compete,” Piedra said.

Houston Academy head coach Brian Hart wanted Piedra as well as the rest of the Raiders to see strong competition to get prepared for the postseason. HA faced traditional powers Trinity, Montgomery Academy. St. James and UMS-Wright in addition to St. Luke’s during the season.

“I wanted him to see even the 6A, 7A competition just to be more battled tested before we got to sectional and state because we knew LAMP had a quality team,” Hart said.

Though he lost more matches, Piedra was still a force, navigating the tougher competition and reaching the Class 4A-5A state finals. He gave eventual state champion Edward Lee of LAMP a major battle in the finals, splitting the first two sets before losing a legendary third set 11-9. Of Piedra’s seven losses – all against top-level competition – five were three-set losses with the third set ending 10-8, 10-7 or 11-9.

“This year was different than last year as we moved up to 4A-5A and I had some success, playing a lot of matches,” Piedra said. “I lost a lot of close ones. Going to state and playing through those matches, I was playing my best tennis. The state finals match, I probably played the best match I’ve ever had and just came up barely short.”

It was the third state championship match for Piedra, who won No. 6 singles as a seventh grader and won at No. 1 singles in 2021.

Teaming up with a new partner after several seasons with Andrew Ayodeji, Piedra also had a highly successful season in doubles with 6-foot-4 teammate Brody Williams. The two went 19-4 and reached the state finals before losing to LAMP 7-5, 7-5. The Raider combo went 2-2 against the duo from LAMP on the season.

Hart said he saw a lot of improvement in Piedra, who has earned more than 100 career wins (singles and doubles combined) over his five years starting at HA.

“He made some strides in his doubles play,” Hart said. “He is just a terror up at the net. If he gets a volley or overhead (shot), that is pretty much a point that we are winning.

“He also made some improvements on his second serve so nobody could cheat up on him when he hits the second serve.”

Piedra admitted he worked a lot on his serve.

“I had been struggling with my serve, but over the winter and spring, I got more speed and more rotation on the ball and I felt that helped me a lot,” Piedra said.

Hart, a veteran HA coach, said Piedra has the most powerful strokes of any player he has coached with the Raiders.

“He might be the strongest player I’ve ever had in terms of his overall build and physique,” Hart said. “He has a lot of power and he uses that. That is part of his game – hitting with power. For sure, he is one of the more athletic, powerful tennis players I’ve ever had.”

Piedra, one of two juniors on a HA roster with no seniors and also the most experienced player, was just as proud of his leadership, a focus for him during the off season and season.

During the summer, he routinely got other players on the court for work on their game, while also working on his game. The work helped Houston Academy finish as a state runner-up to LAMP.

“Just me being the best player and the oldest, I felt it was my job to take that (leadership) role,” Piedra said. “We had a successful season and I am proud of that.”

After falling short of winning team and individual titles, Piedra is ready to put the Raiders back on top next year in his senior season.

“We are not losing anybody, so as a team I think we can win it next year,” Piedra said. “Myself, I feel I can win in both doubles and singles. I will work towards that and hopefully accomplish that.”