Wiregrass Cardinals 15U win Grand Slam World Series in Panama City
The Wiregrass Cardinals 15U baseball team won the Grand Slam National Tournament in Panama City Beach, Fla., on Saturday by defeating the Ironmen of Louisville, Ky., 3-1.

Braxton Brookshire got the win on the mound. He scattered four hits, struck out seven and walked three. Brookshire also singled in two runs with the bases loaded to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Also in the first, the Cardinals got a sacrifice fly RBI from Connor Hutto, who also had a big game behind in the plate as the catcher in throwing out two of three base-runners who tried to steal.

Evan Sorrells added two singles and C.J. Sullivan had one single for Wiregrass.

The lone run for the Ironmen came in the seventh inning.

