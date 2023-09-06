The high school cross country season hits full gear this week with all the Wiregrass teams in action, including most at the first major meet in the area.

Nine area teams are set to run in the 11-team Wildcat Classic in Enterprise on Saturday morning at Johnny Henderson Park.

The local groups competing are Dothan, host Enterprise, Geneva, Providence Christian, Houston Academy, New Brockton, Northside Methodist, Wicksburg and Kinston. Joining them will be Arnold of Panama City, Fla., and Prattville.

The meet starts with the girls varsity 5K race (3.1 miles) at 8 a.m., followed by the boys varsity 5K at 8:45 a.m. The junior varsity girls and boys run at 9:15 a.m.

The varsity girls individual champion – Enterprise’s Emma McCrea — returns to defend her title as do the team champions of a year ago – the Enterprise girls and Providence Christian boys.

The Providence Christian boys, however, won’t have some of their top runners, including last year’s race champion Cole Smith. Those runners are running in the Bayshore Invite in Loxley on Thursday. Some of the top PCS girls will also be at the Bayshore meet.

Providence Christian is one of 10 teams at the Bayshore Invite, which will be a 3K race (1.86 miles). All the other teams are Baldwin County or Mobile County schools.

The varsity girls 3K is set for 6:15 p.m. and boys varsity at 6:35 p.m.

Covington County meet: Three Dothan Eagle coverage teams are set to run Saturday at the Covington County Schools (CCS) Meet 1 at the Covington County Schools Track in Andalusia.

The three area teams running are Ashford, Opp and Zion Chapel.

Other teams competing at the meet are Andalusia, Flomaton, Florala, Pleasant Home and Straughn.

The meet opens with a JV 2-mile run at 8 a.m. The varsity girls are set to start at 8:40 a.m. and varsity boys at 9:20 a.m.