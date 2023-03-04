The Dothan High boys varsity and junior varsity teams won titles in the inaugural Wiregrass Cup soccer tournament at the Westgate complex.

On Saturday, the Dothan varsity defeated Northside Methodist Academy 10-0, Spanish Fort 3-0 and Houston Academy 5-1 to earn the title.

The JV Wolves defeated Charles Henderson 7-0 and Smiths Station 1-0 on Saturday.

Both teams went unbeaten through the tournament, which began Friday.

For Dothan during the tournament, Mason Roe had 10 goals and five assists, Wesley Farmer had eight goals and four assists and Cristian Hernandez had five goals and six assists. Also for the Wolves, Paulensky Philemond, Lewis Barimah and Will Moody each had two goals and one assist. Ashton Payne had two assists.

Alessio Nuzzo had 15 saves and allowed one goal as Dothan improved to 9-1 overall in varsity play.

Spanish Fort won the girls varsity title over Houston Academy and Enterprise won the junior varsity title over HA.