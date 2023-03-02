Ken Jackson, the brainchild of the inaugural Wiregrass Cup high school soccer tournament schedule to be held Friday and Saturday at the Westgate complex in Dothan, spent much of Thursday afternoon “doing a little bit of everything” in preparations for the event.

“We’re making absolutely sure that we’re doing things that any and all tournaments in the state have not been doing,” Jackson said. “We took our team up to Montgomery (for a tournament) and there were some things we noticed we want to do here that weren’t done there.

“So consequently, we feel like after the weekend is over, weather permitting, we’re going to be really sitting in a good position for people to spread the word and then we’re going to have a really interesting and fun predicament for next year because it may grow as big as eight teams per division, 32 teams.”

The Wiregrass Cup hosted by Houston Academy will involve 23 total teams – four junior varsity girls, five junior varsity boys, six varsity girls and eight varsity boys.

The eight varsity boys teams are: Houston Academy, Dothan, Ariton, Beauregard, Marbury, Northside Methodist Academy, G.W. Long and Spanish Fort. The five JV boys teams are: Houston Academy, Charles Henderson, Smiths Station, Dothan and Carroll.

The six varsity girls teams are: Houston Academy, Spanish Fort, Beauregard, Ariton, Eufaula and G.W. Long. The four JV girls teams are: Houston Academy, Enterprise, Smiths Station and Marbury.

Jackson, who coaches the Houston Academy junior varsity boys team, along with his son, Brian Jackson, who leads the HA varsity boys, are overseeing the tournament and have added some extra elements to make it even more special for the players, such as a Skills Challenge scheduled for Friday taking place on Field 4 from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

“It’s a challenge related to one of the most important aspects of a soccer game, and that is free kicks,” Ken Jackson said. “So each team has nominated a total of two athletes that will represent their team in the Skills Challenge.

“At the conclusion of the event, we will have three winners from each of the four divisions within the tournament. It will be a gold, silver and bronze winner from junior varsity boys, junior varsity girls, varsity girls and varsity boys.

“It’s a real interesting challenge because what we’ve done is we’ve got a net that we’ve put across the face of the goal. Strategically throughout the net are targets which have a point value.

“What each student athlete will get the opportunity to do is to have five kicks. If they hit the net, they get one point. The seven targets can be as little as 5 points all the way up to 40 points.”

Jackson has been pleased with the many sponsors that have jumped on board for the first Wiregrass Cup.

“To have the sponsors that we have has absolutely shocked all of us,” Jackson said. “It really is a strong indicator of how many people in the city of Dothan support soccer and enjoy soccer and want to see it grow. Our sponsorship has come through for us in an immense manner.”

The first games are slated to begin at 5 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, play is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. with championship games at 4:30 p.m. Should rain disrupt things on Friday, Jackson said plans are in place for an abbreviated tournament on Saturday.

Game schedules can be found on the tournament's Facebook page The Wiregrass Cup.