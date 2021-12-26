Wiregrass football duo named finalists for ASWA Player of the Year award

Geneva County standout running back Emmanuel Henderson and Pike Liberal stellar offensive lineman Keith Williams have been recognized among the best at what they do.

The two have been named a finalist for a player of the year award by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

The ASWA released its list of back and lineman finalists in each of the seven AHSAA classes as well in the AISA Sunday morning. All the finalists were a first-team all-state selection. The all-state team was announced last week.

Henderson, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior and University of Alabama signee, was named one of the three finalists for Class 2A Back of the Year, while Williams, a 6-foot-2, 295-pound junior, was selected as one of the three finalists for AISA Lineman of the Year.

Joining Henderson as a 2A back finalist are senior defensive back Jammarian Johnson of state champion Clarke County and senior quarterback Logan Washburn of state runner-up Cleveland.

Pike Lib’s Williams is joined as an AISA Lineman of the Year finalist by Chambers Academy senior defensive lineman Kross Colley and Bessemer Academy senior offensive lineman Trevor Hill.