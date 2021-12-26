Wiregrass football duo named finalists for ASWA Player of the Year award

Geneva County standout running back Emmanuel Henderson and Pike Liberal stellar offensive lineman Keith Williams have been recognized among the best at what they do.
The two have been named a finalist for a player of the year award by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
The ASWA released its list of back and lineman finalists in each of the seven AHSAA classes as well in the AISA Sunday morning. All the finalists were a first-team all-state selection. The all-state team was announced last week.
Henderson, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior and University of Alabama signee, was named one of the three finalists for Class 2A Back of the Year, while Williams, a 6-foot-2, 295-pound junior, was selected as one of the three finalists for AISA Lineman of the Year.
Joining Henderson as a 2A back finalist are senior defensive back Jammarian Johnson of state champion Clarke County and senior quarterback Logan Washburn of state runner-up Cleveland.
Pike Lib’s Williams is joined as an AISA Lineman of the Year finalist by Chambers Academy senior defensive lineman Kross Colley and Bessemer Academy senior offensive lineman Trevor Hill.
The award winners will be announced during a luncheon banquet on Thursday, Jan. 13 at T He Renaissance Hotel at Convention Center in Montgomery.
In addition to each class lineman and player of the year awards, the annual Mr. Football winner will be announced as well during the banquet.
Geneva County’s Henderson, in just 10 games, led the Wiregrass in rushing with 1,879 yards, averaging 187.9 yards per game. He rushed for 25 touchdowns during the Bulldogs’ 5-6 season.
Pike Liberal Arts’ Williams was a dominating offensive lineman with 57 pancake blocks through nine regular season games. He helped anchor an OL that paved the way for the Patriots to average an AISA-leading 43.2 points a game in winning the Class AAA state title.
Williams is the second Patriot player in the last two years to be a player of year finalist. A year ago, quarterback Mayes White was a finalist for the back of the year award.
Below (in alphabetical order) is a complete list of finalists in AHSAA from Class 7A down to Class 1A followed by the finalists in the AISA.
CLASS 7A
Back of the year
Conner Harrell, Thompson
Ryan Peppins, Thompson
Evan Smith, Oak Mountain
Lineman of the year
Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson
Drew Bobo, Auburn
Justice Finkley, Hewitt-Trussville
CLASS 6A
Back of the year
Khalib Johnson, Clay-Chalkville
Braylon McReynolds, McGill-Toolen
Earl Woods, Hueytown
Lineman of the year
Trevon McAlpine, Saraland
John McMillan, Mountain Brook
Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery
CLASS 5A
Back of the year
Quinshon Judkins, Pike Road
DeMarcus Lacey, Pleasant Grove
Parker Martin, Fairview
Lineman of the year
Anez Cooper, Pleasant Grove
Robert Courtney, UMS-Wright
Khurtiss Perry, Pike Road
CLASS 4A
Back of the year
Antonio Kite, Anniston
Will Stokes, Madison Academy
Walter Taylor III, Jackson
Lineman of the year
Deuce Spurlock, Madison Academy
Michael Towner, Vigor
Robert Woodyard, Williamson
CLASS 3A
Back of the year
Jeremiah Cobb, Catholic-Montgomery
Jashawn Cooper, Montgomery Academy
Jack Hayes, Piedmont
Lineman of the year
TJ Dudley, Catholic-Montgomery
AJ Odom, Oakman
Landon Smart, Piedmont
CLASS 2A
Back of the year
Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co.
Jammarian Johnson, Clarke Co.
Logan Washburn, Cleveland
Lineman of the year
Keldric Faulk, Highland Home
Koby Keenum, Mars Hill Bible
Caden Story, Lanett
CLASS 1A
Back of the year
Javion Belle, Pickens Co.
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage
Jaland Lewis-Horton, Sweet Water
Lineman of the year
Kedrick Brown, Brantley
Michael Alan Cole, Sweet Water
Tyler Ward, Sweet Water
AISA
Back of the year
AJ Harris, Glenwood
Karl Ligon, Autauga Academy
Landon Sims, Escambia Academy
Lineman of the year