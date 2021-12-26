 Skip to main content
Wiregrass football duo named finalists for ASWA Player of the Year award
football logo
Rose, Regina

Geneva County standout running back Emmanuel Henderson and Pike Liberal stellar offensive lineman Keith Williams have been recognized among the best at what they do.

The two have been named a finalist for a player of the year award by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

The ASWA released its list of back and lineman finalists in each of the seven AHSAA classes as well in the AISA Sunday morning. All the finalists were a first-team all-state selection. The all-state team was announced last week.

Henderson, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior and University of Alabama signee, was named one of the three finalists for Class 2A Back of the Year, while Williams, a 6-foot-2, 295-pound junior, was selected as one of the three finalists for AISA Lineman of the Year.

Joining Henderson as a 2A back finalist are senior defensive back Jammarian Johnson of state champion Clarke County and senior quarterback Logan Washburn of state runner-up Cleveland.

Pike Lib’s Williams is joined as an AISA Lineman of the Year finalist by Chambers Academy senior defensive lineman Kross Colley and Bessemer Academy senior offensive lineman Trevor Hill.

The award winners will be announced during a luncheon banquet on Thursday, Jan. 13 at T He Renaissance Hotel at Convention Center in Montgomery.

In addition to each class lineman and player of the year awards, the annual Mr. Football winner will be announced as well during the banquet.

Geneva County’s Henderson, in just 10 games, led the Wiregrass in rushing with 1,879 yards, averaging 187.9 yards per game. He rushed for 25 touchdowns during the Bulldogs’ 5-6 season.

Pike Liberal Arts’ Williams was a dominating offensive lineman with 57 pancake blocks through nine regular season games. He helped anchor an OL that paved the way for the Patriots to average an AISA-leading 43.2 points a game in winning the Class AAA state title.

Williams is the second Patriot player in the last two years to be a player of year finalist. A year ago, quarterback Mayes White was a finalist for the back of the year award.

Below (in alphabetical order) is a complete list of finalists in AHSAA from Class 7A down to Class 1A followed by the finalists in the AISA.

CLASS 7A

Back of the year

Conner Harrell, Thompson

Ryan Peppins, Thompson

Evan Smith, Oak Mountain

Lineman of the year

Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson

Drew Bobo, Auburn

Justice Finkley, Hewitt-Trussville

CLASS 6A

Back of the year

Khalib Johnson, Clay-Chalkville

Braylon McReynolds, McGill-Toolen

Earl Woods, Hueytown

Lineman of the year

Trevon McAlpine, Saraland

John McMillan, Mountain Brook

Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery

CLASS 5A

Back of the year

Quinshon Judkins, Pike Road

DeMarcus Lacey, Pleasant Grove

Parker Martin, Fairview

Lineman of the year

Anez Cooper, Pleasant Grove

Robert Courtney, UMS-Wright

Khurtiss Perry, Pike Road

CLASS 4A

Back of the year

Antonio Kite, Anniston

Will Stokes, Madison Academy

Walter Taylor III, Jackson

Lineman of the year

Deuce Spurlock, Madison Academy

Michael Towner, Vigor

Robert Woodyard, Williamson

CLASS 3A

Back of the year

Jeremiah Cobb, Catholic-Montgomery

Jashawn Cooper, Montgomery Academy

Jack Hayes, Piedmont

Lineman of the year

TJ Dudley, Catholic-Montgomery

AJ Odom, Oakman

Landon Smart, Piedmont

CLASS 2A

Back of the year

Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co.

Jammarian Johnson, Clarke Co.

Logan Washburn, Cleveland

Lineman of the year

Keldric Faulk, Highland Home

Koby Keenum, Mars Hill Bible

Caden Story, Lanett

CLASS 1A

Back of the year

Javion Belle, Pickens Co.

Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage

Jaland Lewis-Horton, Sweet Water

Lineman of the year

Kedrick Brown, Brantley

Michael Alan Cole, Sweet Water

Tyler Ward, Sweet Water

AISA

Back of the year

AJ Harris, Glenwood

Karl Ligon, Autauga Academy

Landon Sims, Escambia Academy

Lineman of the year

Kross Colley, Chambers Academy

Trevor Hill, Bessemer Academy

Keith Williams, Pike Liberal Arts

