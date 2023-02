The Wiregrass Kings held off Nashville Central Christian 58-57 on Friday night to advance to Saturday championship of the Southeast Homeschool Regional Tournament in Bowling Green, Ky.

The Kings face the St. Louis Knights at 8:30 Saturday night in the finals.

Leading by one, the Kings held on as Nashville Central Christian missed two shots in the final seven seconds.

Christian Miller led the Kings in the win with 20 points and Will Holland had 10 ponts.