Wiregrass Kings basketball player Caleb Miller signs with Covenant (Ga.) College

While he was known for offense, Miller was also a player that sacrificed for the team in more ways than one, said Helder.

“Because of his strengths and his relative size, we needed him to play inside and he is the kind of kid and player that he was willing to do whatever it took for the team to succeed,” Helder said. “While I am sure he would rather played guard more and shoot more threes, he was willing to play inside because it was best for the team.

“I think he enjoyed it, though, because he had way more team and individual success than he has ever had and I think him willing to make the sacrifice was a big part of our success. The other thing that shows what kind of player he is, he not only led our team, but the conference in charges taken (22), so from a coaches standpoint, anybody that is willing to sacrifice their body and let somebody run them over, that is my favorite kind of player.”

Miller said he expects to go back to his normal positions of shooting guard or small forward at Covenant.

“I will step out and play the guard,” Miller said. “It will be mostly shooting guard or small forward type, not really a point guard as we already have a couple of point guards.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.