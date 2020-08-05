Wiregrass Kings basketball player Caleb Miller signs with Covenant (Ga.) College

A little more than two years ago, Caleb Miller didn’t know if he would have a chance to play college basketball following a back injury.
After a successful return to the hardwood the past two years with the Wiregrass Kings and the Deep South Elite Basketball program, Miller doesn’t have to wonder anymore.
The 6-foot-3 shooting guard signed a basketball scholarship on July 19 to play with Covenant College, a biblical-based school in Lookout Mountain, Ga.
“Of course, as any basketball player, I envisioned D-1 scholarship and all that fun stuff, but I hurt myself (in 2017-18), so I kind of questioned if I was going to actually play college ball or not even though I knew I had the physical ability to actually play it,” Miller said.
A pep talk from Wiregrass Kings coach Nolan Helder right before this past season helped convince him that he could play at the next level.
“I was like, 'I don’t think I am going to play,' but this past season my coach kind of talked me out of that. He said, ‘You have a God-given ability and you need to attempt to play at the next level,’” Miller said, adding that his Deep South coach Jason Lewis also encouraged him to think about the college level.
Miller certainly did his part on the basketball court, averaging 19.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.6 assists a game this past season in helping the Kings to the Alabama Christian Schools Conference regular-season and tournament titles. He led the conference in scoring and tied for the league lead in rebounding. He earned all-conference honors and won the conference tournament MVP award.
Several colleges took notice, including Enterprise State, Florida programs St. Mary’s and Southeastern University as well as Covenant.
After researching the programs, he found what he liked with Covenant, which made an official offer to him in early July.
“I researched the school and talked to some friends of mine who have gone to the school or knew more about the school and they highly recommended it,” Miller said. “The biggest thing for me is that it was a biblical-based school, which is huge. That is one of my main things coming into college. That was a huge factor.”
Miller finished his six-year career with the Kings as the program’s all-time leading scorer, which included 1,156 points over the last three seasons (17.8 a game). He enters college believing he can succeed in a similar fashion at the next level.
“I have always had the mindset that I can play with anybody,” Miller said. “I told (Deep South) coach Lewis the other day that ‘Honestly, I feel I could play D-1 basketball because I feel I can compete with those guys.’ I have a mindset of I am not scared to back down from any challenge. If somebody wants to play me one-on-one, I will automatically say, ‘Yes,’”
Miller’s coach with the Kings, Helder, described him as “an amazing player.”
“He may be the best player to ever play for the Kings,” Helder said. “He is amazing. He can do anything on the floor. He was our best shooter, our best 3-point shooter and our best free throw shooter.”
Lewis, the Deep South coach, said Miller has been “full of confidence” ever since he first met the Kings standout three years ago.
“He caught our eyes,” Lewis said of his first days with Miller. “He was full of confidence. He had aspirations to play D-1 basketball.”
In his first workout with Deep South, Miller had a shot on a fastbreak pinned to the backboard by a college player, giving him a rude introduction to a higher-level player. Lewis said it didn’t rattle Miller.
“That didn’t shake him,” Lewis said. “That drove him to really want to get in there and get better.”
Miller’s work ethic was always evident, added Lewis.
“He is just a great discipline athlete as far as working on his craft, staying in great shape,” Lewis said. “Caleb is an outstanding jump shooter from the perimeter, a really good 3-point shooter and he handles the ball well.”
The Covenant signee feels like he has the skills as an offensive player.
“I have always been able to shoot the 3-ball really well and hit the mid-range (shot),” Miller said. “I always have had good ball-handling skills and I can finish at the rim. Free throws have always been my specialty.”
Miller connected on 76.5 percent of his free throws (264-of-345) during the last three years with the Kings, including 81.0 percent this past season (111-of-137). He hit 49.5 percent of his shots from the floor during those three seasons, including 30.6 on 3-pointers. He also made 72 3-pointers over 65 games despite having to play a center role this past season for a team lacking height.
While he was known for offense, Miller was also a player that sacrificed for the team in more ways than one, said Helder.
“Because of his strengths and his relative size, we needed him to play inside and he is the kind of kid and player that he was willing to do whatever it took for the team to succeed,” Helder said. “While I am sure he would rather played guard more and shoot more threes, he was willing to play inside because it was best for the team.
“I think he enjoyed it, though, because he had way more team and individual success than he has ever had and I think him willing to make the sacrifice was a big part of our success. The other thing that shows what kind of player he is, he not only led our team, but the conference in charges taken (22), so from a coaches standpoint, anybody that is willing to sacrifice their body and let somebody run them over, that is my favorite kind of player.”
Miller said he expects to go back to his normal positions of shooting guard or small forward at Covenant.
“I will step out and play the guard,” Miller said. “It will be mostly shooting guard or small forward type, not really a point guard as we already have a couple of point guards.”
