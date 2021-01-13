Wiregrass Kings boys basketball team rolling behind depth, old school and new school styles

“I think that is perfect,” Perry said. “I think it sums it up right. We have got old school things like taking charges, things that teams don’t do that much anymore. People like to try to jump over people and get rebounds and look as cool as possible. Nobody wants to put their body on the line to take a charge in the middle of the game, but he (Helder) has really shown us that those little plays that show your teammates that you are willing to give yourself up for the team are important. We also play like an NBA team in the way we space the floor, run and shoot the three.”

Helder said those elements are important for a team that has little size and isn’t the most athletic team, though there are a few quality athletes on the Kings roster.

“They have come to see there are ways to win other than athleticism because we are hardly ever the most athletic team on the floor and we are never the biggest and not usually the fastest,” Helder said. “But they know if they play the right way, play discipline, play team-first unselfish ball and play hard they know they have a chance to beat anybody even if the team is bigger and more athletic.”