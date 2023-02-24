The Wiregrass Kings won their second-round game Friday afternoon at the Southeast Homeschool Regional Tournament in Bowling Green, Ky., defeating top seed CEC Christian Education Consortium) of Louisville, Ky., 71-50.

The Kings were were scheduled to play a semifinal game late Friday night against Nashville Central Christian with a chance to advance to Saturday’s championship round.

In the win over CEC, Christian Miller had 19 points, Aden Spann 18 and Kane Helder 12.

The Kings boys basketball team won its opener on Thursday, defeating Miami Valley (Ohio) 69-46. Spann had 23 points and Miller 20 points to lead the Kings. Kane Helder added eight points.