The Wiregrass Kings captured their fourth straight Alabama Christian Schools Conference Tournament title, downing the Evangel Lightning 64-56 in the championship Saturday.

The Kings beat Ezekiel Academy in the semifinals on Friday 82-41.

In the championship win, Aden Spann had 19 points, Christian Miller 11 and both Luke Strickland and Riley Treadaway both added 10 points.

In the semifinal win, Will Holland earned 25 points, highlighted by eighth 3-pointers. Alec Spann had 13 points, Aden Spann 12 and Miller 11.

Holland was named the tournament MVP, while both Kane Helder and Aden Spann were named to the all-tournament team.

Earlier, the regular-season conference team was announced and three Kings were selected – Helder, Aden Spann and Holland. Riley Treadaway received the Christian Character Award.

Wiregrass Kings girls finish as runner-up: After an earning a semifinal win on Friday, the Wiregrass Kings girls basketball fell short in the championship to the unbeaten and three-time champions East Central Patriots 55-36.

The Kings trailed just 39-30 going to the fourth before the Patriots pulled away.

Grace Treadaway led the Kings with 13 points and Addie Spann had 12.

On Friday, the Kings advanced with a 40-36 win over Ezekiel.

Grace Treadway scored 16 to lead Wiregrass, while Addie Spann was right behind with 15.