Wiregrass Kings fall to Evangel Christian

  • Updated
Regina Rose

The Wiregrass Kings fell to Evangel Christian 17-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-21 on Friday night in high school volleyball action.

Amy Sexton earned five aces, four kills and eight digs, Anna Waddell had eight kills, three aces, eight digs and two blocks and Becca Wise had four kills, two aces, four blocks and two digs for the Kings. KB Weed delivered 13 assists and seven digs and Emma Graham amassed two kills, two aces and six digs.

Kings JV edge Evangel: The Wiregrass Kings junior varsity team edged Evangel Christian 25-18, 18-25, 16-14.

Lily Barrett had six kills, four aces and four digs and Janie Waddell had four aces, three kills and nine digs to lead the Kings. Becca Wise earned seven kills, Jessie Tedder three digs and Josalyn Howe 11 assists and six digs. Emma Schulman chipped in four aces and three digs and Ellie Alford contributed three digs.

