Wiregrass Kings finish third at state

The Wiregrass Kings went 2-2 and finished third at the Alabama Christian Sports Conference State Tournament at Dothan’s Ridgecrest Baptist Church this weekend.

The Kings lost an opening-round game to the Tuscaloosa Home School Educators 25-17, 25-21 before rebounding to beat East Central 25-17, 25-23 and Ezekiel Christian 25-14, 25-20. They then fell in the losers bracket finals to Tuscaloosa 25-22, 25-13, a step away from the finals.

For the season, Becca Wise, Amy Sexton, Anna Waddell and Klara (KB) Weed were selected all conference members and Janie Waddell was named awarded the conference’s Christian Character Award.

The Kings’ Anna Waddell earned all-tournament team honors after amassing 41 kills, including 16 against Ezekiel, along with 22 digs, four assists and two aces over the four matches. Wise had 12 kills, seven aces, four digs and two assists, Emma Graham had three aces and 13 digs and Amy Sexton 10 kills, six aces and 23 digs. KB Weed delivered 56 assists, 21 digs and two aces and Anna Ryan Sharp had 12 kills and 12 digs.