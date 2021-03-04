Wiregrass Kings go 1-1 in first two games at national tourney

The Wiregrass Kings boys basketball team split in its first two games at the National Association of Christian Athletes Division 4 Tournament in Dayton, Tenn.

The Kings lost their opener Wednesday night to defending champion The Kings Academy of Woodstock, Ga., 74-72, when a last-second 3-pointer wouldn’t go down. They rebounded to beat Greater Grace Christian (Md.) 71-60 on Thursday.

In the opening loss, Nolan Perry earned 28 points, knocking down 9-of-13 shots overall, including 4-of-6 on 3-pointers, as well hitting 8-of-9 free throws. H added five assists and three steals in the game. Christian Miller added 14 points and Tanner White nine points. James Strickland contributed five points and four assists.

In Thursday’s win, five Kings scored in double figures, led by Strickland with 18 points and Kane Helder with 14. Perry followed with 13 points, Aden Spann had 12 and Miller 11. Strickland and Perry finished with double-doubles as Strickland earned 13 rebounds to go with his 18 points and Perry had 10 rebounds to go with his 13 points. Perry also had a team-high four assists.

The Kings will play in the tournament consolation contest Friday at 2 p.m. against New Bern (N.C.).