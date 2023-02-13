The Wiregrass Kings junior varsity boys basketball team finished as Alabama Christian Sports Conference Tournament runner-up Saturday, beating Ezekiel Academy 36-34 in the semifinals and losing in the finals to Evangel Christian 46-38.

The Kings led in the finals at halftime by 12 points, but Evangel turned the game around with a 19-1 third quarter.

In the semifinal win, Alec Spann had 10 points, Jake Thompson nine and Caleb Dozier eight. In the finals, Spann had 13 points, Brayden Treadaway 12 and Thompson 10. Both Spann and Thompson earned all-tournament team accolades.

Regular-season awards were also presented during the tournament. Spann, Thompson and Treadaway were all named all-conference members.

The Wiregrass Kings JV finished the season with a 11-4 record.