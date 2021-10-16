Wiregrass Kings JV volleyball falls in finals

Staff Reports
The Wiregrass Kings junior varsity volleyball team lost in the Alabama Christian Sports Conference championship match Saturday, falling to East Central 25-23, 24-26, 15-10.
For the Kings, Amy Sexton had 10 kills and seven digs, Anna Ryan Sharp had three kills, two aces and five digs and KB Weed delivered six aces, 14 assists and six digs. Jessie Tedder had four aces and three digs, while Ella Carlson and Becca Wise had two kills each. Joycelyn Andrews added six digs.
Sexton and Sharp were named to the All-Conference Team and Sexton earned All-Tournament Team honors.
