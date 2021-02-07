Wiregrass Kings JV win state title

The Wiregrass Kings junior varsity boys team won the Alabama Christian Sports Conference State Tournament title and the JV girls took state runner-up honors Saturday night in Alabaster.

The boys team opened with a 64-27 win over Tuscaloosa Home Educators, opening up a 43-2 lead after the first quarter, and beat Ezekiel Academy 78-32 in the championship.

The girls beat Ezekiel 25-18 in the semifinals and lost in the finals to unbeaten East Central Home School 53-8.

The JV boys finished the season with a 21-1 record the JV girls finished 12-6.

For the boys, Christian Miller earned tournament MVP honors after 47 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and eight steals during the two games. He earned 25 points, nine rebounds, two assists and three steals in the championship and 22 points, three rebounds, five steals and one assist in the semifinal win.

Will Holland and Adan Spann along with Miller were named to the all-tournament team. Holland had 31 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and seven steals over the two games, including 22 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals in the finals. Spann had 33 points, 18 rebounds and five steals in the two games, including a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds in the championship.