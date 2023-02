The Wiregrass Kings fell to the St. Louis Knights 62-54 in the Southeast Regional Championship game in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday night.

Will Holland led the Kings in the finals with 16 points, Christian Miller had 15 and Kane Helder added 13.

The Kings advanced to the finals late Friday night with a 58-57 win over Nashville Central Christian behind 22 points from Aden Spann, 20 from Miller and 10 from Holland.