Wiregrass Kings varsity, JV win; middle school team falls

The Wiregrass Kings varsity volleyball team improved to 2-0 on the young season, defeating Ezekiel Academy 25-27, 25-20, 25-19, 25-11 in a home match Thursday at the Ridgecrest Baptist Church gym in Dothan.

Anna Ryan Sharp had nine aces, nine kills and eight digs and Emily Edwards had five aces, 16 assists and 16 digs to lead the Kings. Amy Sexton earned seven kills and five digs. Jessie Tedder delivered four aces and Joycelyn Andrews had two aces and three digs. KB Weed and Harper Bray both had three digs and Bray also had two blocks.

The Wiregrass Kings junior varsity team took a 25-8, 25-14 win over Ezekiel. In the JV contest, Weed delivered 11 aces, 11 assists, two kills and two digs for the Kings. Andrews had four aces and Sexton had five kills and three digs. Sharp had four kills, two aces and three digs. Tedder added three aces and two digs and Ella Carlson chipped in two digs.

The Wiregrass Kings, in its first game ever middle school contest, fell to Ezekiel 25-17, 25-23. Jayla Solomon had four aces and one dig, while Emma Schulman had three aces and Avery Ford two aces.