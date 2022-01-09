 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wiregrass Kings varsity teams split in road games
0 Comments

Wiregrass Kings varsity teams split in road games

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
basketball
Rose, Regina

J.P. Sowell hit seven 3-pointers and earned 24 points to pace the Wiregrass Kings to a 69-34 road win Saturday over East Central Christian.

Christian Miller followed with 13 points and Will Holland had 11.

East Central girls 44, Wiregrass Kings 41: Cassidy Perry had 15 points and Grace Treadaway 11 to lead the Wiregrass Kings.

Junior Varsity

Wiregrass Kings boys 50, East Central 26: JP Sowell had 23 points, highlighted by four 3-pointers, while Alec Spann contributed 11 points and Riley Treadaway 10.

East Central girls 33, Wiregrass Kings 21: Addie Spann had 14 points and Janie Waddell five for the Kings.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bears and Vikings Countdown to Kickoff

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert