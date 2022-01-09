Wiregrass Kings varsity teams split in road games

J.P. Sowell hit seven 3-pointers and earned 24 points to pace the Wiregrass Kings to a 69-34 road win Saturday over East Central Christian.

Christian Miller followed with 13 points and Will Holland had 11.

East Central girls 44, Wiregrass Kings 41: Cassidy Perry had 15 points and Grace Treadaway 11 to lead the Wiregrass Kings.

Junior Varsity

Wiregrass Kings boys 50, East Central 26: JP Sowell had 23 points, highlighted by four 3-pointers, while Alec Spann contributed 11 points and Riley Treadaway 10.

East Central girls 33, Wiregrass Kings 21: Addie Spann had 14 points and Janie Waddell five for the Kings.