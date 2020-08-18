Wiregrass Kings volleyball falls to Byne Christian in five sets

The Wiregrass Kings volleyball team lost a five-set match at home Tuesday after Byne Christian of Albany, Ga., rallied for the win.
The Kings won the first two sets, 25-22, 25-13 before Byne won the last three 25-23, 25-23, 15-8 to claim the comeback win.
The Kings were led by Kaylin Worthy with 10 aces, six kills, 13 digs and three blocks and by Harper Bray with four aces, eight kills and three blocks. Katie Davenport delivered four aces, while Emily Edwards had 11 assists and nine digs and Emma Graham seven digs.
The Wiregrass Kings JV team took a 25-11, 26-24 win over Byne.
Amy Sexton had nine aces and three digs, Jessie Tedder had four aces and Anna Ryan Sharp had four assists. Ally Davis earned two blocks.
