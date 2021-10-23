Wiregrass Kings volleyball go 1-2 at conference tournament

The Wiregrass Kings volleyball team went 1-2 at the Alabama Christian Sports Conference state volleyball tournament in Trussville this weekend, ending their season.

The Kings opened with a 25-15, 25-23 win over Ezekiel Academy of Montgomery on Friday night, but lost to Evangel Christian of Alabaster 25-20, 25-16 and to East Central Home School Sports of Tuscaloosa 25-23, 25-21 on Saturday in the double elimination tournament.

For the three matches, Amy Sexton had a team-high 12 aces plus four kills and 15 digs, Anna Ryan Sharp had seven aces, 10 kills and a team-high 20 digs and Emily Edwards had five aces, a team high 24 assists and 15 digs. Anna Waddell had a team-high 18 kills plus four aces and seven digs.

Both Edwards and Waddell were named to the All-Conference team for the season. Waddell also earned all-tournament team honors.