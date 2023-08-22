The Wiregrass Kings volleyball team swept the Cottondale (Fla.) Hornets in high school action on Tuesday night, 25-23, 25-17, 25-17.
Becca Wise led the Kings with eight aces, three kills, two blocks and six digs. Amy Sexton earned eight kills, two aces and five digs and Anna Ryan Sharp amassed nine kills and five digs. Emily Fells had three aces, three kills and three digs and Janie Waddell added four kills. KB Weed delivered 25 assists, four digs and two aces.
JV falls: The Wiregrass Kings junior varsity team fell to Cottondale 25-15, 25-22, 11-15.
Avery Wilson earned five aces, three kills, three digs and two blocks and Lily Barrett amassed five kills, three aces and three digs. Josalyn Howe delivered nine assists and three digs and Ellie Alford five aces, two kills and two digs.