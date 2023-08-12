The Wiregrass Kings volleyball team opened the home season on Saturday by winning a pair of matches over Southern Christian of Opelika.

The Kings won the opening match 25-10, 25-19, 25-16 and took the second match 25-3, 25-20, 25-5.

On the day, Becca Wise had 17 kills and four aces, Anna Ryan Sharp 13 kills and nine aces and Amy Sexton 15 kills, seven aces and five digs to lead the Kings. Emily Fells earned 11 aces and four kills, Janie Waddell amassed eight aces and five kills, and KB Weed delivered 48 assists and six aces.

The Kings went 1-3 last week in the season-opening Dee Dee Allison Memorial Tournament at Huntingdon College. The Kings lost to Central Christian 22-25, 25-11, 25-27, 19-25, 15-10 and East Central Christian 25-15, 25-17, 25-14 before beating Brooklane Baptist of Hueytown 25-14, 25-11, 25-13 and losing the final match to Victory Christian 12-25, 25-19, 25-17, 21-25, 15-12.

For the tournament, Sexton earned 27 kills, 16 aces, 20 digs and two blocks, Sharp amassed 33 kills, two aces and 28 digs and Waddell had 20 kills, five aces and four blocks to lead the Kings. Wise had 10 kills, four aces, four blocks and eight digs, Barrett added eight kills, two aces, two blocks and eight digs and Fells chipped in 16 digs, three aces and three kills. Howe delivered 83 assists and three aces.

Kings JV win two: The Wiregrass Kings junior varsity volleyball team earned two victories over Southern Christian of Opelika on Saturday, earning 25-5, 25-7 first-match win and a 25-19, 25-16 match two victory.

Lily Barrett earned 12 aces and 15 kills and Josalyn Howe delivered 12 aces, 24 assists and three kills to lead the Kings. Hannah Peacock earned 11 aces and four kills, while both Josie Duren and Ellie Alford finished with six kills. Avery Wilson had three aces and three kills and Sydney Tedder had three aces.