The Wiregrass Kings volleyball team won two matches over East Central of Pinson on Saturday, winning the opener 25-5, 25-18, 25-18 and taking the second match 25-14, 25-10, 25-9.

On the day, Anna Ryan Sharp earned 14 aces, seven aces and 10 digs, Amy Sexton delivered 14 aces, nine kills and nine digs and Janie Waddell amassed eight aces and seven kills. Becca Wise had 13 kills, two aces and three blocks, Emily Fells had 14 aces, three assists and two digs and KB Weed dished out 42 assists. Jessie Tedder added nine digs.