Wiregrass Kings volleyball teams defeat Emmanuel Christian

In a season opener for both teams, the Wiregrass Kings defeated Emmanuel Christian in high school volleyball action Tuesday at the ECS gym.

The Kings won the varsity contest, 25-22, 25-20, 19-25 and 25-23. The Wiregrass Kings junior varsity team defeated Emmanuel Christian 25-18, 25-15.

In the varsity contest, the Kings were led by Anna Ryan Sharp with eight service aces, nine digs and four kills. Emily Edwards earned two aces, 10 digs and 14 assists and KB Weed delivered two aces and two kills.

Also for the Kings, Harper Bray had four kills, a team-high four blocks and three digs. Amy Sexton earned six digs and two kills and Joycelyn Andrews had four digs. Sophia Huff added three kills and one block.

In the JV contest, Jessie Tedder had five aces and Sharp four aces and three kills for the Kings. Weed had three digs and three assists and Andrews had two digs. Becca Wise added one block.