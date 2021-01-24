Wiregrass Kings win against public school basketball team

Playing for the first time in their history against a public high school team, the home-schooled Wiregrass Kings swept Altha High School of Florida in Altha Saturday night.

The varsity Kings boys team beat the Wildcats 63-53. The girls team rolled to a 53-15 victory and the JV boys team won 56-23.

The boys team struggled with turnovers and shooting, but turned to defense for its victory, holding the Wildcats to 17 first-half points before the offense warmed in the second half.

Kane Helder had a team-high 19 points plus seven rebounds and Nolan Perry had 17 points, highlighted by four 3-pointers, and a team-high nine rebounds to lead the Kings. Will Holland added 12 points.

Wiregrass Kings girls 53, Altha (Fla.) 15: The Kings seized a 19-4 lead at the quarter and 35-6 by halftime in taking the win.

Grace Treadaway had 15 points – all of five 3-pointers. Tayler Clouse had 13 points and a team-high 14 rebounds. Lydia Owens followed with 12 points and Cassidy Perry had seven points.

Wiregrass Kings JV 56, Altha (Fla.) 23: The Wiregrass Kings JV raced to a 34-4 first-quarter lead and a 46-5 halftime advantage on way to the 56-23 win.